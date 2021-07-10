Microsoft To Release Only A Single Feature Update Annually For Windows 11

Windows 11 was recently revealed by Microsoft and it has certainly become the most awaited release of this year. More news has now been released by the makers related to the Windows 11 update. A recent post on the company’s official website confirms that Microsoft is now going to release a single feature upgrade for Windows 11 in the second half of each year. Apart from this, they also confirmed that monthly updates will also be released to upgrade the security and fix the small bugs noticed by the users. This is a bit new for the users as Windows 10 used to receive a total of 2 new feature updates every year.

Microsoft Windows 11 to get one Feature update annually

Well, this could be because of the number of different features and requirements that have been released for this new OS. A large variety of features and upgrades have been covered by the makers with their new OS. Thus, reducing the number of updates annually could give them more time to fix other issues related to Windows 11. The same post from Microsoft also confirms that they will offer 24 months of support from the release date for Home, Pro, Pro for Workstations, and Pro for Education editions of Windows 11. On the other hand, they will offer 36 months of service for the Enterprise and Education editions of Windows 11 from the date it has been released.

The makers also confirmed that they have already started working with the major silicon partners like AMD, Intel, and Qualcomm to ensure that the OD can be used on maximum devices. But their requirements do not suggest the same. This is mostly because the makers have made noticeable improvements when it comes to system requirements for this OS. This is to support and make sure that the OS is compatible with the new Windows 11 features. To help out the readers here is also a list of all the required specifications for Windows 11.