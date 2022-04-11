Microsoft Windows 11 users won't be able to relocate the Taskbar anytime soon

Windows 11 is the latest operating system from the Redmond-based software giant Microsoft. Being the creator of the most popular operating system in the world, the company is extensively encouraging users to migrate to the latest OS. However, as more users are installing the latest Windows 11, they are coming across errors and bugs. Additionally, Windows 11 does not have some of the most commonly used features of Windows 10 and Microsoft is not bringing them back in near future.

The Taskbar is among the most useful features found on Windows 10. It allows users to switch between apps, search for apps using the Search bar and view the task timeline. In addition, users can also access the weather widget and other system controls like volume playback, Wi-Fi settings and more. Then at the extreme right corner, there is a button to return at the desktop, besides the clock that shows the date and time. Users can drag and drop the taskbar from the bottom of the screen to the extreme right or extreme left corners of the display as well.

Windows 11 Taskbar missing features

On Windows 11, the Taskbar lacks a lot of features. For instance, users cannot change the position of the Taskbar, nor have access to the right-click menu. Even after being one of the top requested features, Microsoft is not working on the ability to relocate the Taskbar on Windows 11. In a Windows Insider webcast that was conducted recently, Windows 11 development team said that the operating system would not get a feature to change the position of the Taskbar because the animation flow or design of the Start Menu is not ready for the same.

As of now, Windows 11's Taskbar has a new Start Menu that relies on the default alignment for its layout and functional design. The Windows development team says that "there are a number of challenges when it comes to actually being able to move the taskbar to different locations on the screen." Since a very small number of users actually position the Taskbar on either side of their screen or the top, the development team dropped the feature for Windows 11. However, the operating system might add this feature in the future. Stay tuned for more tech news.