Microsoft's New Chromium-based Edge Browser Now Available To Download

Microsoft has launched the first Stable channel build of its Chromium-based Edge browser. Finally out of beta, Microsoft Edge 79 Stable is available for download. You can visit microsoft.com/edge to install the latest version of Microsoft Edge browser. We first heard of Microsoft's plan to get rid of the traditional Edge browser in favour of its Chromium-based spin-off back in December 2018.

In its blog post, Microsoft has shed some light on how the new Edge update will roll out and how to get started with it, in addition to everything you should expect from the preview channels going forward.

Welcome to the new Microsoft Edge. It's time to expect more. Learn more about today's announcement: https://t.co/oHHoog4vwH — Microsoft Edge (@MicrosoftEdge) January 15, 2020

"The work of upgrading devices to the new Microsoft Edge across hundreds of millions of Windows PCs around the world won’t happen overnight," Microsoft said in its blog post. "Our goal is to make this process as simple and non-intrusive as possible to deliver a great experience, while minimizing risk to users and organizations."

Installing Microsoft Edge 79 Stable

-- Windows and macOS users can download the Edge browser directly from microsoft.com/edge.

-- Installing the new version of Edge will replace the previous version.

-- All your browser data including your favorites, bookmarks, saved passwords, and other basic settings will automatically carry over to the new Microsoft Edge.

-- Meanwhile, web apps and Microsoft Edge preview channels will continue to work without interruption.

-- As for iOS and Android users, their device will update automatically to the latest, updated version.

"We’ve seen exciting momentum in the Chromium project over the last year, landing more than 1900 contributions across areas like accessibility, modern input including touch, speech, digital inking, and many more, and we couldn’t be more excited for what’s next," Microsoft added.

For those of you who prefer not to install Microsoft Edge manually, you can wait for it to be installed in a future Windows 10 updates. Microsoft will migrate Windows 10 users to the new Microsoft Edge in the coming weeks, starting with a subset of Windows Insiders in the Release Preview ring.