Motorola's Air Charger Video Out: Learn More About This Wireless Charging Technology

Motorola just entered the wireless charging sector with the release of its new air-to-air charging device. This information was confirmed by Lenovo China’s General Manager Chen Jin on Weibo and it was also covered by Android Authority. A lot of information was not released about Motorola's Air Charger during this announcement but the basic functioning of the device was explained. The device has the capability to charge multiple phones placed up to 1 meter away. Motorola Air announcement has been picked up by the tech geeks and they are curious to learn more about the Motorola Air Charger release date in India, Price and features. Here is all information available on the internet about the Motorola Air Charger. Read more

Motorola's Air Charger announced

Motorola shared a video that shows the functioning of the new Motorola Air Charger features. The video confirms that the charger will be able to power a phone within a one-meter range. The users can simply use their hands to block the remote charging. Nothing official has been released about the company’s plans to release this charging feature with the upcoming Motorola Edge series devices. The developers of this Lenovo-owned company announce this technology on the game day Xiaomi released their Mi Air Charge technology. It indicated that the developers are focusing on competing with this latest charging technology from the first day of its release.

More about Motorola

Apart from this, the community is currently waiting for Motorola to release their new range of smartphones in India. Several leaks about the phone’s specification have surfaced on the internet already. A Twitter user named, @Sudhanshu1414 recently released two images of the Moto E 20 phones and listed out the specifications. His post confirms that the Moto E20 will be available in at least two colour options. He also gave out the major Moto E20 specification with this post. Here is a list of all the specs for this upcoming phone.