New Pixel Watch images leaked online, this time with the smartwatch on a wrist

More images of the Google Pixel Watch have surfaced on the internet. A Reddit user tagtech414 has shared images of the alleged Pixel Watch attached to its band. The user has posted images wearing the device. This is the first time that the smartwatch has been seen on a wrist. Keep reading to know more about the Google Pixel Watch's leaked images.

According to a report by The Verge citing s/tagtech414's images via 9to5Google, the device could come with a soft silicone band, much like the one that Sport band that comes with Apple Watch. The Reddit user mentions that the band along with the watch is 20mm wide. Interestingly, the user also mentions that the leaked Google Pixel Watch shares a sensor layout with Fitbit Charge 5.

New images of Google Pixel Watch surface

The Reddit user also mentions about quality of the strap and how comfortable the watch feels upon wearing it on the wrist. In general, the remarks talk about how light and comfortable the watch is and how the build does not cause any discomfort. While the user has not been able to turn on the watch yet, the package and other details sure indicate that it could very well be the soon-to-launch Google Pixel Watch.

Does the Pixel Watch look better than the Apple Watch? pic.twitter.com/erbiMpwuaj — Rjey (@RjeyTech) April 27, 2022

Most recently, the Google Pixel Watch was found in a restaurant in the United States. According to a report by Android Central, someone found the Google Pixel Watch (or what could be the Google Pixel Watch) in a restaurant and sent the images over to the publication. Keep reading to know more about the upcoming smartwatch by Google. The publication states that the smartwatch in the images looks exactly like the leaked renders of the Google Pixel Watch. It is circular in shape and seems to have a curved dial around the edges and a large crown that could be used for navigating through various menus.

Originally, it was found in a restaurant

In addition, when the source who found the watch tried to boot it, nothing happened but a Google logo appeared on the screen. Additionally, the box of the smartwatch reads that it is for "internal testing and development only" and "has not been authorized as required by the rules of the Federal Communications Commission and Industry Canada." Building upon the event, it looks like Google is rigorously testing the smartwatch internally as it nears its expected launch in May.