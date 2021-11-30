Noise Air Buds Pro With ANC And Transparency Mode Launched In India: Check Specs & Price

Indian consumer electronics company Noise has launched a new pair of truly wireless earbuds in India called the Noise Air Buds Pro. Along with the 'Pro' tag, the company aims to provide a decent set of features at an appealing price point. The new product in Noise's Air Buds series comes with Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) and support touch gestures. The earphones are available in three different colours, black, white and blue.

As a part of the introductory offer, the Noise Air Buds Pro are available at Rs. 2,499 in India. The offer is valid only for today, i.e. November 30, 2021. The earbuds are currently available to purchase from Amazon and the official website of Noise. On both the websites, the current price of the product is Rs. 2,499. However, the listing price of the product is Rs. 7,999. Keep reading to know more about the Noise Air Buds Pro specs.

Noise Air Buds Pro specifications

Right out of the box, the Noise Air Buds Pro come with a 10mm speaker driver. At its price range, the Noise Air Buds Pro is one of the few earbuds to offer active noise cancellation of up to -25dB. There is a transparency mode in the earbuds as well, which is usually found in flagship devices such as Samsung Galaxy Earbuds and Apple AirPods. It is given that the results might not be as good as flagship devices, the presence of such a feature makes the Noise Air Buds Pro a compelling choice in its segment. Additionally, features include Hyper Sync Technology and Android and Apple's voice assistant.

For calling, each earbud has two microphones which also help in noise reduction. These microphones are located on the top and bottom of the earbuds. To control the device, users can touch the stem of the earbuds, which would allow users to play/pause, and attend phone calls. For active users, the earbuds also come with an IPX5 water-resistant rating. As far as the battery life of the product is concerned, the earbuds can deliver up to four hours on a single charge without ANC and up to three and a half hours on a single charge with ANC. The Noise Air Buds Pro connect via Bluetooth v5.0 and support SBC audio profile.

Image: NOISE