Noise Buds Prima 2 TWS With Upto 50 Hrs Playtime Launched In India; Check Specs & Price

Noise has launched yet another pair of truly wireless stereo earphones in India called the Noise Buds Prima 2 TWS. The device comes in two different colours and runs on Bluetooth v5.3. The main selling point of the device seems to be its battery life. Keep reading to know more about the Noise Buds Prima 2 TWS, its specifications and the price.

Noise Buds Prima 2 TWS specifications

The Noise Buds Prima 2 TWS come with 10mm drivers and feature Bluetooth v5.3 for a stable connection. One of the major highlights of the Noise Buds Prima 2 remains to be its battery life. The earbuds can last up to seven hours on a single charge and an additional 43 hours with the charging case, taking the total battery life to 50 hours. With Instacharge technology, users get up to two hours of playback with just 10 minutes of charging via a Type-C port.

For attending calls, the Noise Buds Prima 2 TWS features four microphones (two on each earbud) along with environmental noise cancellation. As mentioned earlier, the device comes with Bluetooth v5.3 and supports Hyper Sync technology that connects the earphones to the last connected device upon opening the lid of the charging case. As far as audio codecs are concerned, the device supports SBC and AAC and is compatible with both Android and iOS smartphones.

Noise Buds Prima 2 TWS price

The TWS also supports Google Assistant and Siri voice assistants. To control playback, users get touch controls on the device. Further, users can also take the Buds Prima 2 TWS for a workout as it comes with IPX5 water resistance. While writing this report, the Noise Buds Prima 2 earbuds are available on Flipkart for Rs. 1,299, in two colours, including Carbon Black and Pearl White.

At the price it comes, Noise Buds Prima 2 TWS competes with models from brands like boAt and Boult, which have an existing lineup of TWS in the segment. Although, Noise itself offers a couple of devices in the range, including Noise Buds VX102 and Noise Air Buds Mini. However, the Buds Prima 2 TWS wins over them by offering up to 50H of playtime.