Noise Confirms The Launch Of Colorfit Pro 3 Assist And VS103 Earbuds; See Price And More

Noise has confirmed the launch of their ColorFit Pro 3 Assist smartwatch and Noise Buds VS103 TWS Earbuds on August 6. These products can be bought directly on various e-commerce platforms like Noise, Amazon and more. The option to buy the watch offline will be made available after the local retailers like Chroma, Reliance Digital stock up these products. The new Noise ColorFit Pro 3 Assist price has been set at Rs.3,999 and Noise Buds VS103 TWS Earbuds price has been set at Rs. 2,999. Here is also some more information about the Noise Colorfit Pro 3 Assist Smartwatch and Noise Buds VS103 TWS Earbuds specifications. Read more to know about the new Noise smartwatch and Buds price, release date and specifications.

Noise Colorfit pro 3 Assist Smartwatch Specifications

Noise ColoFit Pro 3 Assist launch is the hottest product that has been launched in the Indian markets. This product brings in some exciting features like a 1.55-inch TruView display along with customisable watch faces. It also gives its users the facility to monitor their health with the help of additions like a heart rate monitor, sleep tracker, and stress level monitoring features. The device will support an Sp02 feature and multiple sports modes to track physical activities throughout the day. It will be enabled with a built-in Alexa voice assistant to make using the earbuds more accessible. The battery life of the watch has also been improved by bringing in the 300mAh battery which claims to deliver about 10-days of power with a single charge.

Noise Buds VS103 TWS Earbuds specifications

Noise Buds VS103 TWS have been launched by the popular Indian brand. These have been packed up with exciting features like 18 hours of battery life and the new HyperSync technology that helps to enable quick pairing. The Noise Buds VS103 TWS earbuds will be able to control calls, media, change volume, and activate voice assistants. The original price of these earbuds is Rs. 2,999 in Black and White options. But the users can get this product at the introductory price of Rs. 1,499 on Amazon. Here is also a Youtube video that can help the users with a visual representation of these new Noise products.

IMAGE: GO NOISE TWITTER