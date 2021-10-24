Last Updated:

Noise Sense Bluetooth Neckband Launched In India: Check Specifications, Price And More

Noise Sense Bluetooth neckband has been launched in India at the price of Rs. 999 and is available to order via Amazon and the company's official website.

Noise Sense Bluetooth neckband launched in India: Check specifications, price and more

On October 22, 2021, Noise launched a new neckband-style wireless Bluetooth earphone called Noise Sens. The Noise Sense Bluetooth neckband comes with 10mm drivers, a vibration alert feature and voice assistance. It will be available in two different colours on Amazon and Noise website for Rs. 999, which is an introductory price. The original cost of the wireless neckband earphones is Rs. 2,499. Noise already has an extensive lineup of gadgets including truly wireless earphones, smartwatches and Bluetooth Neckbands. 

As mentioned earlier, the Noise Sense Bluetooth Neckband comes with a 10mm driver, which is decent for its price. It features a microphone at the control deck on the neckband for taking calls via earphones. Users will be able to control their music, answer or reject calls and adjust the volume using touch controls. Unlike other earphones at this price point, the Noise Sense comes with an IPX5 rating which provides it resistance against water and sweat. 

Noise Sense price in India - decent Bluetooth earphones on a budget 

The earbuds of the Noise Sense Bluetooth earphones come with a silicon angular hook called Fin Tips that helps in providing a snugly fit in the ear, making the earphones a good choice for working out or running. Additionally, the earbuds are magnetic and snap together while wearing the earphone on the neck, so that they do not dangle around. While compiling this report on October 24, 2021, the Noise Sense price in India on Amazon is Rs. 999. Further, the product page on Amazon also reveals that the introductory price will end in five days. 

A new feature that comes to the segment with Noise Sense Bluetooth Neckband is dual pairing with two devices simultaneously. The wireless earphones connect to a smartphone via Bluetooth v5. Surprisingly, the earphones come with a USB-C port for charging as well. A proprietary fast charging technology used in the product can juice in eight hours of playtime in just eight minutes of charging. While the device weighs 30 grams, it offers a playtime of 25 hours on a full charge. Stay tuned for more products, launches and audio news. 

