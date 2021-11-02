Nokia T20 Android Tablet Launched In India: Check Specification, Price & More

On November 1, 2021, HMD Global's Nokia launched its first Android tablet in India, the Nokia T20. It comes with a 10.4" 2K display, an 8200 mAh battery and stereo speakers. While the tablet is available for Rs, 15,499 for the 3/32GB model, the company has promised two years of OS updates and three years of security updates. Keep reading to know more about the Nokia T20 specifications and Nokia T20 price.

The Android tablet is available in two models. The 3/32GB model of the Nokia T20 is priced at Rs. 15,499 and the 4/64GB model of the Nokia T20 is priced at Rs. 16,499. The tablet is available to purchase on the official website of the brand and it will be available on Flipkart as well. Those who get the device will also get preloaded Spotify access and can avail of certain finance offers as well.

Nokia T20 specifications

Right out of the box, the Nokia T20 features a 10.4" 2K IPS LCD display with a resolution of 1200 x 2000 pixels. It is built on a 5:3 aspect ratio and has a pixel density of 224 PPI. Under the hood, the Nokia T20 is powered by a Unisoc T610 processor which is based on a 12 nm architecture. It is an octa-core processor and comes with Mali G51 GPU. The tablet runs on Android 11 and the manufacturer has promised to provide two years of operating systems upgrades and three years of security updates. For those catching up, the processor offers similar performance as the Qualcomm Snapdragon 662, securing an Antutu benchmark score of 176K (Snapgradon 662's score is close to 180K).

The rear panel of the Nokia T20 features an 8MP camera, and the front has a 5MP shooter for attending video calls. The device supports dual-band Wi-Fi, has a GPS and AGPS sensor with an LTE version. has a 3.5 headphone/microphone jack and a USB Type-C port. The Android tablet comes with an 8200 mAh battery, which is capable of USB-PD Type-C 15W fast charging, but ships with a 10W charger in the box. For an immersive multimedia experience, the Nokia T20 comes with stereo speakers (one speaker on each side panel) and two microphones. On the official website, the weight of the 4G model is listed as 470g and the weight of Wi-Fi only model is listed as 465g.