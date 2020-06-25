Non Chinese Mobile Brands: List Of Non Chinese Smartphones That You Can Buy

Due to the rising tensions of India with the Chinese, people in India are moving away from using Chinese products in order to prevent giving their business to Chinese companies. There are many Non-Chinese mobile brands that one can use instead of buying phones that are made in China. Some of these are also Made in India mobile brands.

Here is a list of Non-Chinese mobile brands

Apple Inc

Apple is one of the most popular brands when it comes to digital technology. It is an American multinational technology company headquartered in Cupertino, California. The company manufactures and sells consumer electronics, computer software, and online services. The company was founded in 1976 by Steve Jobs, Steve Wozniak and Ronald Wayne. In the year 2007, the company started selling the iPhone and thus started a legacy. Today, the latest models are iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone SE.

Samsung

Samsung is a Korean multinational conglomerate. It is headquartered in Samsung Town, Seoul. It was founded by Lee Byung-chul in 1938 as a trading company and entered the electronics industry by 1960s. The company is also one of the first companies that provided affordable smartphone handsets in India. Its latest models include Galaxy A51 along with Galaxy Z Flip.

(Source: Samsung's Facebook)

Nokia Corporation

Nokia is a Finnish multinational telecommunications company. It was founded in the year 1865 and have its headquarters set up in Espoo. Nokia is also a famous brand when it comes to Indian consumers. Nokia gives some affordable as well as stylish products like Nokia 7 Plus and Nokia 6.1 Plus.

(Source: Nokia's Facebook)

Micromax Informatics

Micromax Informatics is the largest phone manufacturer company in India. It makes low-cost and affordable handsets and also has manufactured LED televisions and tablets. The company’s headquarters are set up in Gurugram, Haryana. They started selling mobile phones in 2008. Mohit Sharma, Dewas and Rohit Patel are the co-founders of the company. Some famous models of Micromax are Canvas Infinity and Infinity N11.

(Source: Micromax's Facebook)

Lava International

Lava International established its ground in India in the year 2009. Its Chairman and Managing Director Hari Om Rai started the company to empower people with giving the best in their hands. Lava was ranked as the ‘Most Trustworthy Brand’ in the CMR Retail Sentiment Index 2018. It is also the only company that has complete design and manufacturing in India.

(Source: Lava's Facebook)

XOLO smartphones

Next in the Indian Mobiles list is Xolo Smartphones. XOLO is a subsidiary of Lava International. Its headquarters is located at Noida. XOLO became the first company to launch a smartphone with an Intel processor, the XOLO X900. It's XOLO Black and XOLO Q series are also very famous.

(Source: XOLO's Facebook)

