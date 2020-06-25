Non Chinese TV Brands That You Can Buy And Watch Your Favourite Movies & Shows On

Due to the rising tensions between India and China, people in India are moving away from using Chinese products in order to avoid giving business to Chinese companies. There are many Non-Chinese TV brands that one can use instead of buying a TV that is made in China. Some of these are also Made in India TV brands.

Also Read | Made In India Refrigerators: Here Are Some Indian-made Fridges To Keep Your Food Cool

Here is a list of Non Chinese TV companies

LG Electronics

LG Electronics is one of the topmost Non Chinese TV brands. It is a South Korean multinational electronics company. The company's headquarters is based in Yeouido-dong, Seoul, South Korea. LG Electronics has a great stronghold in Indian markets and its TVs provide a great viewing experience with amazing features. There are various types of LG TVs like LED, OLED and Plasma televisions. LG E9 OLED is one of the best models of the brand and LG B9 OLED is very reasonably-priced, as per an online news portal.

(Source: LG's Facebook)

Panasonic Corporation

Panasonic Corporation was previously named as Matsushita Electric Industrial Co., Ltd. The company is based in Kadoma, Osaka and is a Japanese multinational consumer electronics company. Panasonic was established in the year 1935 and then renamed in 2008. Panasonic's most-loved TV model is Panasonic TX-55GZ2000. Its Superior OLED panel brightness and Dolby Atmos implementation give the best results though it is heavily priced. Another good model is TX-50GX700B.

(Source: Panasonic's Facebook)

Samsung

Samsung is a Korean multinational conglomerate. It is headquartered in Samsung Town, Seoul. It was founded by Lee Byung-chul in 1938 as a trading company and entered the electronics industry by 1960s. Samsung has introduced a great range of LED and smart TVs that are not only affordable but also give the best features. The prices range from â‚¹14990 to â‚¹31990. It's TE50A Smart HD TV is a model to look out for.

(Source: Samsung's Facebook)

Also Read | Indian TV Brands: Here is a list of TV sets that are 'Made In India'

Sharp Corporation

Sharp Corporation is also one of the Non Chinese TV companies that is situated in Japan. This Japanese corporation designs and manufactures various electronic products. Its headquarters are situated in Sakai-ku, Sakai, Osaka Prefecture and was established in 1912. Sharp also had made some amazing portable TVs in the 1950s. It has a full range of TVs from 32 Inch up to 70 Inch at reasonable prices.

(Source: Sharp's Facebook)

Sony Corporation

Sony Corporation is also a Japanese multinational corporation that makes consumer and professional electronics. Its headquarters is situated in Konan, Minato, Tokyo. It was founded in 1946. Sony's products are also some of the most sought after ones in Indian markets. Sony X950H and Sony Z9F are two great models of the company.

(Source: Sony's Facebook)

Toshiba

Toshiba Company is also a Japanese multinational conglomerate with its headquarters in Minato, Tokyo. The company provides various products in IT and communications along with electronics. Toshiba's 49U7763DB, with 4K TV, is a great TV model by the company. It provides some of the best TVs with affordable prices and stunning features.

(Source: Toshiba's Facebook)

Also Read | Indian mobile companies: Here is a list of cell-phones that are 'Made in India'

Made in India TV brands

Onida

Onida is an India-based electronics company that started its journey in 1981. They started purely as a TV brand company, and then slowly shifted to manufacturing other home appliances as well. "It's Neighbour’s envy", Owner’s pride’ tagline is one of the most memorable ones in the history of Indian advertising. The company has two manufacturing facilities in Wada, Maharashtra and Roorkee in Uttarakhand. They produce over 3.4 Million Televisions. Onida has a wide range of stunning television sets, smart LED TVs with FIRE TV ranging from 20,000 to 99,000 as well.

(Source: Onida's Facebook)

Videocon Industries

One of the popular Indian TV companies is Videocon Industries started in the year 1985 in Aurangabad. It was started by Nandlal Madhavlal Dhoot. As per Anirudh Dhoot, his grandson, Videocon was the first company to bring colour TVs in India. It has over 100 models in TV, ranging from 24” to 98” displays. Videocon’s high-end TVs include Ai Smart TV, Liquid Luminous Display, Ultra HD, Wireless display connectivity and are even star-rated, which means they are power-saving.

Also Read | Indian Laptop Companies: Here is a list of Laptops that are Made In India