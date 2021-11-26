Nothing Ear 1 Likely To Be Launched In A Black Variant; Image Surfaces Online

Nothing Ear 1 has been one of the most hyped product launches in recent time. The company is found by OnePlus' former co-founder Carl Pei. The Nothing Earbuds deliver decent sound quality and battery life, the most unique aspect of the product is its transparent design. While the product is currently available in a white overall colour, rumour has it that Nothing will launch another variant themed black.

On November 12, 2021, Nothing asked through its official Twitter account whether users would like to have a Black colour variant of the Nothing Ear 1. Nothing reshared a tweet of Casey Neistat asking if the company could make the Nothing Earbuds in black colour. Neistat had apparently painted over a regular Nothing Ear 1 with the help of a black marker. The tweet by Nothing got a good response from netizens, hinting that the company might launch a black coloured model of their earbuds.

Black coloured variant of Nothing Ear 1 might be in the works

Recently, a known tipster Ev has shared the image of Nothing Earbuds in black colour. While the image could be the first look of the official device, it features the Nothing Ear 1 in a new black theme. While the original product comes with white silicon tips and a white coloured charging case, the black model will come with black accents all over the device. If the leak is to be believed, Nothing might launch a black coloured version of the earbuds in the coming time.

Nothing Earbuds features

Right out of the box, Nothing Ear 1 comes with 11.6mm drivers that produce a balanced sound tuned by Teenage Engineering. The device supports both AAC and SBC audio codecs. For an earphone priced at $99, the Nothing Ear 1 sounds great. While the bass on the earphones is deep and powerful, it sounds natural. For the audiophiles, Nothing Ear 1 handles the lows, mids, and highs pretty well, which produces refined frequencies that are soothing to the ear.

Other features like wear detection, IPX4 water resistance, and gesture controls simply add to the experience of the user. Along with silicon tips, the Nothing Ear 1 is comfortable and light on the ears. Further, one of the most impressive characteristics of the device is its battery life. Without ANC, the product can manage up to seven hours of usage. Combined with the charging case, users can get up to five full charges. While the battery life drops slightly with the ANC turned on, it is not disappointing.