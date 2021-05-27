Last Updated:

Nvidia RTX 3080 Ti Specs And Images Leaked; Product Might Launch On May 31

With Nvidia announcing a launch event on May 31 and rumours about the upcoming Nvidia RTX 3080 Ti, it all seems a bit too coincidental. Read to know more.

Nvidia's top-of-the-line RTX lineup has seen quite a few additions in recent years. With RTX 3080 being the latest addition, the Nvidia RTX 3080 Ti launch might be around the corner. Through a recent teaser uploaded on the official Twitter handle, Nvidia has announced a launch event on May 31. However, the teaser comes right when the hype for Nvidia RTX 3080 Ti is at its peak.

Nvidia RTX 3080 Ti Images Leaked

Videocardz has recently revealed some images that actually look like the upcoming Nvidia RTX 3080 Ti. A lot of fans and reviewers are considering the images to be legit. According to the website, they have got these images from retailers and reveal the actual retail package. The high-end Nvidia graphics card might be launched alongside the RTX 3070 Ti, on May 31, 2021.

The upcoming Nvidia RTX 3080 Ti, also branded as Leadtek WinFast Hurricane is very similar to RTX 3080. The triple-fan cooling system looks almost identical. Both the models share the same TDP and GPU. If rumours are to be believed, the model will come with 12GB of GDDR6X memory and 10240 CUDA cores, which is a 17% jump over the vanilla model.

The RTX 3080 Ti has already come up in listings by various companies such as MSI, Razer and Asus. These brands are reputed to offer the best Nvidia graphics card at an affordable price tag, along with decent system configurations. Ahead of the coming launch event, all the events hint strongly at the addition of an RTX 3080 model in the Nvidia graphics card lineup.   

Nvidia RTX 3080 Ti Price

If rumours are to be believed, the Nvidia RTX 3080 Ti would be priced around $1000. This would place it in between the Nvidia RTX 3080 and the RTX 3090. The final RTX 3080 Ti price could only be known through the official launch event. However, owing to the global chip shortage, and the high performance delivered by this model, it might be priced slightly on the higher side. The company wants to support creators and gamers to use high-end Nvidia graphics card, keeping them out of reach for crypto miners. 

