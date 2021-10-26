Oculus Quest Pro VR headset might launch soon, videos leak online

Facebook might announce a new Oculus virtual reality headset soon. The company is believed to be working on a pro version of the Oculus Quest VR headset for quite some time now. Most recently, a bunch of videos featuring the unreleased product have leaked online. Additionally, Facebook is about to hold the Connect conference this week, on October 28, 2021, which further indicate that the new VR headset might be launched soon.

According to a report by The Verge, a series of setup videos for the upcoming product is leaked from its native server. The report mentions that the videos were first spotted on Reddit and the publication was able to download the videos as well. The videos show a VR headset (not released yet) being used to set up visual avatars with full-body tracking technology. Leaked footage also reveals a new controller with a charging dock.

Facebook might launch the Oculus Quest VR Pro at Connect

As Facebook has its annual Connect conference scheduled for October 28, 2021, there might be a chance that Facebook will reveal the new Oculus Quest VR Pro at the event. However, Facebook's VP at Reality Labs said earlier this year that the company has a lot of things in development and wants to add a new feature to the headset. In the conversation with Oculus CTO John Carmack in April, he clearly mentioned that "It is still not going to happen this year" pointing at a new Oculus device.

Quest Pro / Seacliff [thread]



found by Samulia in the Seacliff firmware pic.twitter.com/0pGODx2HCp — Bastian :D (@Basti564) October 24, 2021

The report also says that there might be a chance that the headset will be called something else when it debuts. Whether or not Facebook launched Oculus Quest Pro will be unveiled in two days at the event. Most recently, Facebook was also reported to be planning to change its name. The company has long been talking about its intention to create and expand a digital metaverse. The company already has over 10,000 employees working on building AR glasses and accompanying applications. Zuckerberg has previously talked about his interest and fascination with how augmented reality works and the vision to turn it into an active metaverse of multiple digital devices connected via wireless data transfer technology.