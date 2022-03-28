OnePlus Buds Pro listed in a new 'Radiant Silver' colour on website, could release soon

OnePlus Buds Pro are now available in a new colour variant. The company has listed its truly wireless earphones in a ‘Radiant Silver’ colour on its website. The model will cost the same as the original OnePlus Buds Pro. While users cannot buy the new model immediately, they can express their interest in the product by signing up for it. Keep reading to know more about the new OnePlus Buds Pro model.

As seen in the image on its official website, the OnePlus Buds Pro have a shiny monochrome finish in a classy yet subtle silver colour. White the stem and the box are of the same colour, the silicone tips on top of the earbuds are slightly lighter in shade. Both the earbuds and the charging case have a reflective coating on them.

OnePlus Buds Pro release date

Coming to the specifications of the OnePlus Buds Pro, they feature a Low Latency High Definition audio codec, which allows users to stream high-quality audio with minimum latency. It ensures that there is no delay between the on-screen video and its audio. Additionally, it runs on Bluetooth v5.2 and supports Dolby Atmos. While the OnePlus Buds Pro release date is not announced yet, it could launch on the same day as the OnePlus 10 Pro 5G on March 31, 2022. The OnePlus Buds Pro price will be the same as that of the current model.

OnePlus 10 Pro 5G specifications

The OnePlus 10 Pro will come in India with a 6.7-inch 2L AMOLED display with support for up to a 120Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, the smartphone will feature the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC, which is Qualcomm's latest flagship chip. Apart from this, the smartphone will feature a triple rear camera setup, including a 48MP primary lens with OIS, an 8MP telephoto lens to offer up to 3.3x optical zoom and a 50MP ultrawide sensor. On the front, the smartphone will have a 32MP selfie camera.

Right out of the box, the OnePlus 10 Pro will run on OxygenOS based on Android 12. To keep the smartphone up, there is a 5,000 mAh battery that supports up to 80W fast charging. The smartphone also supports 50W wireless charging. Connectivity options on the smartphone include 5G, 4G LTE, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, NFC, Wi-Fi 6E and USB Type-C for wired connectivity. It is worth mentioning that the OnePlus 10 Pro was launched in its native market a couple of months ago. Stay tuned for more updates on the price and launch date of the OnePlus 10 Pro.