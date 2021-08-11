OnePlus Trying To Steal Thunder Of Samsung's Foldable Device Before Galaxy Unpacked Event?

Flagship Mobile phone manufacturer OnePlus is seemingly attempting to steal the thunder of Samsung which is all set to host the Galaxy Unpacked event on Wednesday. OnePlus has dropped a hint of a foldable phone amid the excitement over Samsung's Galaxy Unpacked event, as gizmo lovers are expecting the Galaxy Unpacked to unveil foldable devices apart from wireless earbuds and smartwatches.

OnePlus USA has taken to Twitter and Instagram to post a glimpse of a foldable smartphone device with the date 8/11/21 i.e. August 11, which seems to be an unveiling date of its foldable smartphone, although there hasn't been any official statement or information given by OnePlus in this regard.

This sudden drop of a bomb has sent fans and the tech community in frenzy with several wondering if it was a deliberate attempt to clash with Samsung's foldable device.

Samsung's Galaxy Unpacked event will go live at 10 AM ET (Eastern Time) - 7 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Incidentally (or deliberately) OnePlus has also mentioned a time of 10 AM, the same time when Galaxy Unpacked goes live. However, it is to be seen if OnePlus unveils its foldable device to challenge Samsung or the timing and concept of this announcement was an attempt to poke fun at Samsung’s event. It seems more like taking a swipe at Samsung as no official announcement was made by OnePlus about an unveiling or that the company venturing into foldable devices.

How to watch Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2021 live?

The Samsung Galaxy Unpacked Event is scheduled to begin on August 11, 2021, at 07 PM IST. Fans and enthusiasts can watch the event live on Samsung's official YouTube channel, or via the official website. The Galaxy Unpacked Official Trailer was uploaded by Samsung on July 28, 2021, and as of August 10, the video has over 100 million views, which sets the hopes high for viewership during the launch event.

What to expect at Galaxy Unpacked event?

The two new foldable phones that are highly expected to launch at the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2021 are Galaxy Z Flip 3 and Galaxy Z Fold 3. In general, the devices will pack a refined design, faster performance and improved operating system. Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 represents Samsung's lineup of vertically foldable devices and might come with a 6.7" primary display. The foldable from Samsung is expected to feature two 12MP lenses at the back and one 10MP camera in the front. The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 is believed to launch with Snapdragon 888, along with 8GB of RAM and multiple storage variants.

Another foldable device expected to launch tomorrow is the Samsung Galaxy Fold 3, which packs a 7.6" primary display, along with a large secondary device. The device folds along a vertical axis and is expected to launch with an improved triple rear-camera setup. Besides, users might witness a multi-camera setup on the device, with one camera above the main screen and another along with the secondary screen.

Other devices expected to launch at the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2021 are Samsung Galaxy Watch 4, Watch 4 Classics and Galaxy Buds 2. The first two are smartwatches by Samsung that will follow the Galaxy Watch 3 lineup. The smartwatches are expected to come in multiple variants in each model, which are expected to differ in connectivity and dial size. Similarly, the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 are also expected to come in multiple colours and improved sound quality.