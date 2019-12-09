OnePlus TV 55 Q1, OnePlus TV 55 Q1 Pro TVs Get Netflix Support In India 

OnePlus is now rolling out Netflix support for OnePlus TV 55 Q1 and OnePlus TV 55 Q1 Pro TVs in India. Both the smart TVs launched in September without Netflix support. OnePlus has announced the support will be rolled out through a software update to existing OnePlus TVs, while those who buy a ‘new’ OnePlus TV now will get it right out-of-the-box.

Not just that, OnePlus is also launching a new remote for the OnePlus TV that comes with a dedicated Netflix button, in addition to the existing Amazon Prime Video, YouTube and Google Assistant buttons. Note that even though the OnePlus TV is getting a dedicated Netflix button on the remote, it’s not technically a Netflix Recommended TV.

Netflix has announced that those who buy a ‘new’ OnePlus TV now will get the new remote bundled right out-of-the-box. Existing OnePlus TV owners can meanwhile replace their old remotes for the new one at no extra charge. OnePlus has a dedicated product page for the new OnePlus TV remote and will be offering it invite-only.

If this hasn't sorted your weekend, we don't know what will.

Read all about it on our community forums: https://t.co/ywjTshI0dn pic.twitter.com/fXP6MkxZNh — OnePlus India (@OnePlus_IN) December 7, 2019

“We at OnePlus have always sought to provide the best possible technology on all our devices. Over the years, Netflix has played an important role in bringing an unmatched viewing experience on our smartphones. The association opens up a whole new world of possibilities, empowering storytellers on Netflix to expand into a whole new avenue for delivering diverse stories,” Vikas Agarwal, General Manager, OnePlus India said in a statement.

OnePlus is also offering a few schemes on the OnePlus TV to commemorate its 6 years in India. The offers include, instant cashback up to Rs 5,000 on all transactions using HDFC credit and debit cards, cashback of up to Rs 6,000 on purchase through Amazon Pay, additional Rs 3,000 off on exchange, and no cost EMI for up to 24 months.

The OnePlus TV starts at Rs 69,900 and is sold via Amazon India and across 100+ offline outlets of Reliance Digital across 12 cities.

Also Read: OnePlus TV Line-up Goes Official In India, Starts At Rs 69,990