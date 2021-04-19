Oxygen Concentrators: What Are They And How Do They Help COVID Patients?

The COVID 19 positive cases in the country are rising exponentially. Most COVID patients require an external source of oxygen to maintain a balanced level of oxygen in the body. As there is a rise in the demand for oxygen cylinders, there is also a shortage of oxygen cylinders. An alternative to Oxygen cylinders are oxygen concentrators. They have a rising demand among the COVID patients who are unable to get oxygen cylinders. Here is more information about the same, read on to know.

What are Oxygen concentrators? What is the oxygen concentrator use

Oxygen concentrators are designed to deliver oxygen to patients with oxygen scarcity in body. According to WHO, oxygen concentrators consist of a cabinet that houses the compressor and filters, tubing, a nasal cannula and a face mask. The oxygen concentrator works on a battery or by being plugged in.

Principles of operation: How does an oxygen concentrator work?

According to WHO, the principles of operation for an oxygen concentrator are:

The concentrator draws in room air and passes it through a series of filters that remove dust particles, bacteria and other impurities from the air.

For the above step, the compressor forces air into one of the two cylinders that has a sieve. Nitrogen is absorbed in the sieve, leaving concentrated oxygen and a small percentage of other gases found in room air.

In the other cylinder, nitrogen is desorbed and exhausted into the atmosphere.

In the next step, the function of the cylinders is reversed in a timed cycle. This provides a continuous flow of oxygen to the patients.

Is oxygen concentrator useful for covid?

The oxygen concentrator and oxygen cylinders are similar in use. The process, however, for the two are different. But many people have found that patients who require oxygen can use oxygen concentrators in place of oxygen cylinders.

Operating steps for Oxygen concentrator

According to a report published on the official website of WHO, here is how the Oxygen concentrator operates:

The concentrator is properly set up by an expert.

Unit is plugged in to a power source, turned on, and the oxygen flow is adjusted as prescribed by a doctor.

A nasal cannula or mask is applied to the patient.

The concentrator is used for the prescribed amount of time, typically continuously for days or weeks at a time.

Oxygen concentrator price

The oxygen concentrator is also available to purchase online. The price is a little high, as seen on various e-commerce websites. The price of the same varies depending on the features of the machine a user wishes to buy.

Promo image: PTI