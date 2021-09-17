Planning To Buy IPhone 13? Here's How To Save Big, Check Trade-In Value For Your Old Phone

At the California Streaming event, Apple announced the long-awaited high-end iPhone 13 series that will go on sale this coming week. The pre-orders for iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro models will start from September 17. If you are an eager buyer then Apple Stores is selling the entire iPhone 13 for a much lesser price. To make a smart purchase, Apple Trade-in is introduced where you can exchange your current smartphone to get a discount on the iPhone 13.

Here are some steps to follow while trading in with Apple:

Get instant credit: When buying a new iPhone, answer a few questions about your current smartphone after which an estimated trade-in value will be given. This can be applied as instant credit towards your purchase. Following the order placement, Apple's courier will confirm the date and time of the delivery and trade-in exchange.

Smartphone ready: Before the new iPhone arrives, get your smartphone ready in terms of backing the data and keeping the passwords stored to run a diagnostic test and verify that your smartphone works

Get verification: On the day of delivery, the courier will run a quick diagnostic test like check the physical condition of the touchscreen, enclosure or back glass, and camera lenses.

New iPhone: Your trade-in will be complete when the verification of the smartphone is approved and you’ll get your new iPhone.

iPhone 13 discount

Apple has released the estimated discount price for the exchange of iPhone devices to avail discount on the new iPhone 13.

iPhone 12 Pro Max- Up to Rs 46,120

iPhone 12 Pro- Up to Rs 43,255

iPhone 12- Up to Rs 31,120

iPhone 12 mini- Up to Rs 25,565

iPhone SE (2nd generation)- Up to Rs 12,155

iPhone 11 Pro Max- Up to Rs 36,485

iPhone 11 Pro- Up to Rs 36,360

iPhone 11- Up to Rs 23,585

iPhone XS Max- Up to Rs 22,020

iPhone XS- Up to Rs 21,680

iPhone XR- Up to Rs 15,685

iPhone X-Up to Rs 16,810

iPhone 8 Plus- Up to Rs 12,790

iPhone 8- Up to Rs 10,245

iPhone 7 Plus- Up to Rs 10,550

iPhone 7- Up to Rs 7,865

iPhone 6s Plus- Up to Rs 5390

iPhone 6s- Up to Rs 4920

iPhone 6 Plus- Up to Rs 4805

iPhone 6- Up to Rs 3805

iPhone SE (1st Generation)- Up to Rs 2810

(Image credit: APPLE.COM)