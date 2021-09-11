PlayStation 5 Restock Date: Check Updates For Walmart, GameStop, Best Buy And More

During August 2021, PlayStation 5 (PS5) restocks have been very few. The console was briefly available on Target and PlayStation Direct on September 10, 2021, but the inventory depleted quickly, selling out within minutes of being available. Previously, Amazon also restocked PS5 on September 2, 2021. While retailers such as Antonline, Walmart, and GameStop have had restocks last month, Best Buy has been off the track for quite some time.

PlayStation 5 is one of the most popular gaming consoles ever built. While that alone is hogging the console prices in the grey market, the ongoing chip shortage affects electronic items being sold worldwide. Additionally, resellers are using software algorithms or bots to purchase large quantities of PS5 as and when they are restocked at popular retailers such as Walmart, GameStop, Best Buy, Amazon and more.

PS5 restock date

PS5 Walmart restock

There is no official PS5 Walmart restock date for this week. However, interested buyers shall keep an eye on restocks around Thursdays, as Walmart refreshes their stocks every once in a week on Thursday, around 3 PM ET or on Friday, 12:30 AM IST. Considering the pattern, a PS5 stock was expected to drop on September 9, 2021. Next, restock might take place on September 16, 2021.

PS5 GameStop restock

Popular console tracker Matt Swider has recently predicted that a PS5 GameStop restock might take place soon, following which GameStop may be selling PS5 consoles within few days. Swider mentioned that a restock can take place on a Tuesday, at around 11 AM ET. However, the retailer might reserve some supplies for PowerUp Rewards Pro subscribers, which is a premium service for an annual fee of $14.99.

PS5 Best Buy restock

Best Buy has not restocked its PS5 inventory for a long time now. The last restock took place during mid-August. And while this has been the pattern with the retailer, analysts believe that there might be a restock anytime soon. No more details are available at the moment. Stay tuned for more information on PS5 restocks across leading retailers around the world.

