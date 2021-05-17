PS5 Goes Out Of Stock Minutes After Going Live For Purchase At Noon Today

Sony PlayStation 5 was made available for pre-orders in India earlier today, May 17th, 2021. The Sony PS 5 was available to purchase on several e-commerce websites, but the item went out of stock within minutes of going live on the portals. The PS 5 console was first made available in February 2021 and, after that, for pre-order for the first time today.

Apart from the e-commerce websites, the Sony PS 5 was available for pre-order on the Sony India official store. The Xbox Series X alternative too went out of stock within minutes. It was announced that the pre-orders for the standard disc variant shall commence at 12 noon on Monday, May 17th, 2021.

It was observed that the e-commerce website Flipkart opened the pre-orders for PS5 before the clock struck noon and the product was sold out before the official time even arrived. Other websites like Amazon, Reliance Digital, Sony Center, and Vijay Sales were either displaying “sold out” or the item was shown as “currently unavailable” soon afternoon today. Not only did the item run out of stock very soon, but there were also instances where the websites either struggled to load or crashed.

It can be said that the demand for the product is very high and the brand did not anticipate the same. Earlier, the reports had stated that the restocking of PlayStation 5 would be severely limited.

PS5 price in India?

The PS5 is priced at Rs 49,990

PS5 next restock

There is no information about when will PS5 restock again.

Where to buy PS5 in India?

The product at the moment is out of stock on e-commerce websites. If users wish to check out the Sony stores for the same, they are advised to call in at the stores near them and confirm if the PS5 is available for purchase.

PS 5 Specifications list

CPU - AMD Zen 2-based CPU with 8 cores at 3.5GHz (variable frequency)

GPU - 10.28 TFLOPs, 36 CUs at 2.23GHz (variable frequency)

GPU architecture - Custom RDNA 2

Memory interface - 16GB GDDR6 / 256-bit

Memory bandwidth - 448GB/s

Internal storage: Custom 825GB SSD

IO throughput: 5.5GB/s (raw), typical 8-9GB/s (compressed)

Expandable storage: NVMe SSD slot

External storage: USB HDD support (PS4 games only)

Optical drive: 4K UHD Blu-ray drive

PS 5 Games list

Exclusives -

Bloodborne

Days Gone

Detroit: Become Human

God of War

Infamous Second Son

Ratchet and Clank

The Last Guardian

The Last of Us Remastered

Until Dawn

Uncharted 4: A Thief's End

From third-party publishers and developers -

Batman: Arkham Knight

Battlefield 1

Call of Duty: Black Ops III – Zombies Chronicles Edition

Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy

Fallout 4

Final Fantasy XV Royal Edition

Monster Hunter: World

Mortal Kombat X

Persona 5

Resident Evil 7: Biohazard

IMAGE: PLAYSTATION TWITTER