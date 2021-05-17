PS5 Goes Out Of Stock Minutes After Going Live For Purchase At Noon Today

Quick links:
IMAGE: PLAYSTATION TWITTER
Sony PlayStation 5 was made available for pre-orders in India earlier today, May 17th, 2021. The Sony PS 5 was available to purchase on several e-commerce websites, but the item went out of stock within minutes of going live on the portals. The PS 5 console was first made available in February 2021 and, after that, for pre-order for the first time today.
Apart from the e-commerce websites, the Sony PS 5 was available for pre-order on the Sony India official store. The Xbox Series X alternative too went out of stock within minutes. It was announced that the pre-orders for the standard disc variant shall commence at 12 noon on Monday, May 17th, 2021.
It was observed that the e-commerce website Flipkart opened the pre-orders for PS5 before the clock struck noon and the product was sold out before the official time even arrived. Other websites like Amazon, Reliance Digital, Sony Center, and Vijay Sales were either displaying “sold out” or the item was shown as “currently unavailable” soon afternoon today. Not only did the item run out of stock very soon, but there were also instances where the websites either struggled to load or crashed.
It can be said that the demand for the product is very high and the brand did not anticipate the same. Earlier, the reports had stated that the restocking of PlayStation 5 would be severely limited.