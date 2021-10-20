PS5 might be available on October 25, 2021: ShopAtSC mentions details in FAQ section

PlayStation fans rejoice as the gaming console is going to be available in India on October 25, 2021, at 12 PM. The PlayStation 5 and PS5 Digital Edition restock is happening after several days. The information comes from Sony's official online store called ShopAtSC. The website has updated its FAQ section and mentions the date and time of the console's availability. While PS5 is out of stock on major e-commerce platforms in the country like Amazon and Flipkart, it is highly likely that it will be in stock during the date and time mentioned above.

Surprisingly, the details were also spotted in a banner on the official website of Sony Centre, but it was removed. However, it is the FAQ section that still retains information about the Sony PS5 restocks in India. The deleted banner of the console is attached below in the form of a tweet. The banner shows that PlayStation 5 will be available at Rs. 49,990 and PlayStation 5 Digital Edition will be available in Rs. 39,990. If the FAQ section of Sony's website is to be believed, the console will be available to pre-order from October 25, 2021.

PS5 restock India date and time

As mentioned earlier, PS5 restock India is going to take place on October 25, 2021. The FAQ section also says that buyers will be able to add products into the cart and checkout using electronic modes of payment. As far as delivery is concerned, the website mentions that Sony intends to deliver ordered consoles around November 10, 2021, and onwards. It means that customers would have to wait for about 15 to 20 days before they could get their hands on the PlayStation 5.

Previously, PlayStation 5 was available to pre-order in India on October 4, 2021. As always, the console is expected to be sold out within minutes as the pre-order window open at 12 PM on coming Monday. That being said, those interested shall be quick in checking out their card with the PlayStation 5. Additionally, the console is also expected to be available on other platforms such as Amazon, Flipkart, Vijay Sales, Game Loot and Croma.