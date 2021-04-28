PS5 Restock India: 7000 Players Sign A Petition To Bring In PS5 Restock In India

Sony’s next generation console, PS5 has certainly been one of the trending topics in the Indian gaming community. The players have been trying to get Sony’s attention through various ways on the internet to get the PS5 restock in India as soon as possible. So let’s take a look at what the Indian gaming community has done to get Sony’s attention for PS5 restock India.

PS5 Restock India

The makers of PS5 have not been able to manufacture the required number of consoles not just for India but also a number of different countries as well. But the SP5 restock in India seems to be a bit behind with only 4000 units of the console that might have been sold as soon as the Pre-orders had started. Launching the PS5 in such low quantities has certainly been a huge issue faced by the makers because of the ongoing pandemic. They have not been able to manufacture these consoles effectively to fulfill the demand. Thus the players in Indian have now started a petition to get PS5 rectock in India as soon as possible.

This petition was first initiated by SV Yesvanth Kumar who works for as an Information Security Engineer at a major technology company, This was started on april 24 and has over 7000 signatures for the same. Apart from this, the players have also been trying to figure out the PS5 price in India lately. The console is priced at â‚¹50,000 and the digital version for â‚¹40000. But there have been no updates about the restocks about PS5 in India lately. Sony does not give out any comments about the restocks and thus waiting in for it to happen is the best option one has lately. According to Sony’s recent global earnings call, a total of 7.8 million units of the PS5 have been sold all over the globe. Thus seeing the number of sales worldwide certainly make the Indian players want the PS5 restock India soon.

PS 5 Specifications list

CPU: AMD Zen 2-based CPU with 8 cores at 3.5GHz (variable frequency)

GPU: 10.28 TFLOPs, 36 CUs at 2.23GHz (variable frequency)

GPU architecture: Custom RDNA 2

Memory interface: 16GB GDDR6 / 256-bit

Memory bandwidth: 448GB/s

Internal storage: Custom 825GB SSD

IO throughput: 5.5GB/s (raw), typical 8-9GB/s (compressed)

Expandable storage: NVMe SSD slot

External storage: USB HDD support (PS4 games only)

Optical drive: 4K UHD Blu-ray drive

Promo Image Source: Playstation Twitter