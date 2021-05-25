PS5 Restock India: Pre-orders To Begin On May 27 | Know Details

Sony's PlayStation 5 has been highly successful among gamers since releasing in November 2020. The next-gen gaming console continues to have such high demand that it has been extremely difficult for many buyers to reserve a single unit since its launch, especially in India. That is the reason behind the everyday searches to find when is the new PS5 Restock coming in India. If you have been wondering about the PS5 India Restock update, then do not worry, here is all you need to know about it.

PS5 Restock India update

As we all know, that Indian gamers got a chance to pre-order the next-gen console, Sony PlayStation 5 on May 17 via a Sony retailer. The same retailer, ShopAtSC, announced a new PS5 restock for players in the country. According to the announcement, the PS5 pre-order will take place on Thursday, May 27 at 12 PM. This is the only place in which players stand a chance of pre-ordering their favourite console, however, make sure you know that the place will be flooded as the last console was sold out from the Sony Centre within minutes.

The May 27 PS5 pre-order will be processed starting June 7, but due to local COVID-19 restrictions on deliveries of non-essential items region-wise, one can also expect some delays. Sony Center had also mentioned that players who have ordered the console on the website before will not be allowed to purchase another unit.

Here are all the other retailers that are working on the PS5 restock at the moment:

Amazon - PS5 Restock not announced

Croma - PS5 Restock not announced

Flipkart - PS5 Restock not announced

Games The Shop - PS5 Restock not announced

Reliance Digital - PS5 Restock not announced

PS5 price in India

The PlayStation 5 continues to be in high demand; however, it is still out of stock with a number of major retail outlets. The PlayStation 5 is available in two variants - PS5 with Ultra HD Blu-Ray Disc Drive and PS5 Digital Edition. The standard PS5 with Disc Drive costs $499.99 or Rs 49,990, while the PlayStation 5 Digital Edition costs $399.99 or Rs 39,990.

