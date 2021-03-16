PS5 Restock India Update: Sony India May Be Planning To Restock PS5 Soon

Sony's PlayStation 5 has been highly successful among gamers since releasing in November 2020. The next-gen gaming console continues to have such high demand that it has been extremely difficult for many buyers to reserve a single unit since its launch, especially in India. That is the reason behind the everyday searches to find when is the new PS5 Restock coming. If you have been wondering about the PS5 Restock India update, then do not worry, here is all you need to know about it.

PS5 Restock India update

Gamers have not yet lost hope and they keep an eye on PS5 restock, but that has become quite challenging. The issue for the players is not just the low production rate, but scalpers and bots have entered the scene too. That is why it has become difficult for many users and retailers to get the PS5 to restock. But, a report by MySmartPrice says that the organisation is going to restock PS5 by the end of March. On the other hand, Sony India gave an official statement to IGN saying: “We have communicated to all our channel partners to not accept and/or collect any advance payment for PS5 until they receive any further official information about PS5 re-stocking from Sony India". Here are all the retailers that are working on the PS5 restock at the moment:

Reliance Digital PS5 Restock: The official website shows PS5 unavailability.

Amazon India PS5 Restock: Due to the current low production rate, the organisation does not have the stock.

Sony Direct PS5 Restock: Players can purchase the consoles from Sony's website directly. Although, currently, the PlayStation 5 console is out of stock in the portal.

PS5 price in India

The PlayStation 5 continues to be in high demand; however, it is still out of stock with a number of major retail outlets. The PlayStation 5 is available in two variants - PS5 with Ultra HD Blu-Ray Disc Drive and PS5 Digital Edition. The standard PS5 with Disc Drive costs $499.99 or Rs 49,990, while the PlayStation 5 Digital Edition costs $399.99 or Rs 39,990.