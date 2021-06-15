PS5 Software Update June 2021 Release Date, Performance Enhancements, And More

There is no doubt that PS5 has been one of the leading gaming consoles all around the globe. A brand new PS5 software update was released that includes several great enhancements that the gaming community will appreciate for sure. In this post, we are going to have a closer look at the complete details of the PS5 software update June 2021, PS5 controller update notes, and more.

Complete details of the PS5 software update June 2021

The new PS5 software update was released on 09/06/2021. This includes various powerful enhancements in terms of significantly improved performance for the console and stability for the Duel Sense controller. The latest update also fixed certain issues such as limiting the functionality of the system screen reader when some screens of the game were enabled. Other fixed issues by this new update include games getting hidden on a particular console such as PS4 and not on PS5. If you want to copy games from an external drive to internal storage, then we have a piece of good news for you! Copying the game from an external device has been made stable in PS5 thanks to the powerful, performance-enhanced software update. If you have a big collection of games that you want to transfer to the internal system, you can do it pretty easily from now on. The latest update only takes a few minutes to install and the patch is very lightweight at 902.3MB. In the next section, we will have a look at the details of the new PS5 controller update notes.

Details about the new PS5 controller update notes

Along with the new system software update, a brand new DualSense Controller update also got released. The unfortunate thing is, no official patch notes for the controller update were released by the PS5 publishers. All we can do is hope that the patch notes for the controller update will be made available soon.

Is PS5 rest mode fixed in the latest update?

The biggest disappointment with the latest PS5 update is that the rest mode issue in PS5 has not yet been fixed.

IMAGE: SONY ENTERTAINMENT TWITTER