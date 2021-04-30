Purple IPhone 12 And AirTag Released By Makers For Indian Markets: How To Buy And Price

Apple’s iPhone 12 has certainly been a great addition to their iPhone roster. The users have been loving the latest iPhone and the makers are releasing some new colours of the phone. The latest Spring Loaded event brought in the new Purple iPhone 12 and 12 mini along with the Airtag. Some valuable information about these two products has now come in recently and here’s all of it. Read more to know about the Purple iPhone 12 and Airtag.

Purple iPhone 12 released

The makers of the Apple iPhone 12 have now started the sales of the purple iPhone 12 and 12 mini on their official website. The users can also walk into authorised Apple retailers in India to get their hands on the purple iPhone 12 and even the AirTag. Talking about the purple iPhone 12 price in India, the smartphone is being sold at a fixed price of â‚¹79,900 for the 64GB. This price rises up to â‚¹84,900 for the 128GB version and â‚¹ 94,900 for the top-of-the-line 256GB variant released by the makers. The iPhone 12 mini can be bought at a price of â‚¹ 69,900 that is for the 64GB storage variant. For the 128GB and 256GB models, the prices have been fixed at â‚¹74,900 and â‚¹84,900 respectively. Apart from this, we have also managed to get some information about the Airtag price in India. Read more

AirTag price in India

According to a blog post shared by Apple on their official website, the makers have now started selling their Apple Airtage in India. The users can now buy the device at a fixed AirTag price in packs of one and four for a price of â‚¹3190 and â‚¹10900 respectively. The sale of these devices was started on April 30 and the users can buy them on Apple’s authorised and online stores. Apart from this, here is also a list of iPhone 12 specifications that has taken over the tech community since it was released. Read

iPhone 12 Full Specifications

General

Brand: Apple

Model: iPhone 12

Release date: 13th October 2020

Launched in India: Yes

Form factor: Touchscreen

Dimensions (mm): 146.70 x 71.50 x 7.40

Weight (g): 164.00

IP rating: IP68

Removable battery: No

Fast charging Proprietary

Wireless charging: Yes

Colours: Black, Blue, Green, Red, White

Display

Screen size: 6.10 inches

Touchscreen: Yes

Resolution: 1170x2532 pixels

Protection type: Other

Pixels per inch (PPI): 460

Hardware

Processor make: Apple A14 Bionic

Internal storage: 64GB

Expandable storage: No

Camera

Rear camera: 12-megapixel (f/1.6) + 12-megapixel (f/2.4)

Rear Autofocus: Yes

Rear Flash: Yes

Front camera: 12-megapixel (f/2.2)

Software

Operating system iOS 14

Connectivity

Wi-Fi: Yes

Wi-Fi standards supported: 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/Yes

GPS: Yes

Bluetooth: Yes, v 5.00

NFC: Yes

Lightning: Yes

Headphones: Lightning

Number of SIMs: 2

Promo Image Source: Mac Rumours Twitter