Quantum releases SonoTrix lineup of audio devices: Two Bluetooth speakers and a TWS

Indian consumer and lifestyle tech brand Quantum has launched three audio products called the SonoTrix 81, SonoTrix 51 and SonoTrix X. The latest offerings from the company include two all-new speakers equipped with the latest Bluetooth 5.0 technology: SonoTrix 81 and SonoTrix 51; and a pair of truly wireless earbuds called SonoTrix X. SonoTrix 81 and SonoTrix 51 are currently available at introductory prices of Rs 1,299 and Rs 799, respectively, SonoTrix X TWS can be purchased at a launch price of Rs 899 on the company's official website and Amazon, along with other leading e-commerce platforms.



“Over nearly three decades now, we have kept it sacrosanct to develop products that are conducive to the need of the hour. In the new normal, there is a pertinent need for audio products that are smaller, easy to carry and more personal with regard to usage. Our latest offerings have been engineered and designed taking all these factors into consideration,” says Arnav Mutneja, Director, Quantum Hi-Tech.

SonoTrix 81 is a portable, lightweight speaker that gives an 8 Watt output. It is equipped with Bluetooth 5 technology for seamless connectivity, even as it supports TF/SD card, Aux input and USB. It has an inbuilt noise-cancelling mic while its IPX7 certification makes it dust, water and splash-proof. A 2000mAh battery delivers a playback time of up to 18 hours while the speaker can be charged fully in just 8 hours.



Another speaker called SonoTrix 51 comes with an output of 5 Watt, the speaker is engineered to produce punchy bass. One can use the speaker as a personal hands-free speakerphone, thanks to the inbuilt mic in the Bluetooth speaker. On a single complete charge, it assures a playtime of almost 20 hours and the audio output is sans any distortion or shrill effect. Both the speakers can be paired with each other to create a stereo sound setup. The latest TWS earbuds from the house of Quantum are called SonoTrix x. The device is powered with smart control options, dual microphones and voice assistants through easy touch controls. The buds offer a playtime of a whopping 42 hours.