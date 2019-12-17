Realme Buds Air Look ‘exactly’ like AirPods, Cost Only Rs 3,999 

Realme Buds Air are official and yes, they look ‘exactly’ like the Apple AirPods. Even though Realme would go to great lengths to tell you otherwise – the casing also has a ‘designed by Realme’ branding. But that’s not the point. The point is, Realme’s first truly wireless earbuds cost just Rs 3,999.

For Rs 3,999, the Realme Buds Air give you a custom-built R1 chip with Bluetooth 5.0 for ‘super low latency,’ wear detection for automatic play/pause, Google fast pair, dual mics with ‘environment noise cancellation,’ and up to 17-hour battery life with USB Type-C and wireless charging. The Realme Buds Air also pack touch controls – double click to answer a call/play/pause music, triple click to skip to next song, long press on one side to launch voice assistant/end/decline a call, and long press on both sides to enter/exit gaming mode.

Realme is really touting that gaming mode by the way. When enabled, it’s claimed to ‘reduce latency by 51 per cent, ensuring a perfect sync between visuals and sounds.’ Each Realme Bud has two microphones - one for calls, and another one for noise cancellation (not active). Each Realme Bud also has a 12mm bass booster for ‘clearer’ sound.

Make way for #RealSeamless connectivity and an intuitive user experience with the #TrueWireless #realmeBudsAir at a price of ₹3,999.

Grab it in the Hate-To-Wait sale on @Flipkart & https://t.co/HrgDJTZcxv starting at 2 PM today! pic.twitter.com/cIw6hAlbPb — realme (@realmemobiles) December 17, 2019

Clearly, the Realme Buds Air have a lot going for themselves when it comes to feature set. That, they’d remind you of the AirPods is just an icing on the cake. Just like how the AirPods don’t fit in all the way inside your ear since they’re not really in-ear so to say, Realme’s truly wireless earbuds are also basically the same deal. Then there’s the stem. Realme’s truly wireless earbuds have them too. The charging case is taken from Apple’s book too.

The Realme Buds Air will be available in three ‘bold’ colours – one of which will be Realme’s signature ‘yellow.’ The other will be black and white.

The Realme Buds Air will be available for buying in India from December 23 from Flipkart and Realme’s online store.

Also Read: Realme X2 Launched In India With Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G Processor And 30W Fast Charging