Realme fitness Band coming Soon To India 

Realme launched the Realme 5i budget phone in India on Thursday. The ‘soft’ launch, which was live streamed on social media channels, saw Realme India CEO Madhav Sheth announcing the Realme 5i for the Indian market. The Realme 5i wasn’t really the showstopper of this launch video though. The real surprise came towards the end.

Just like how Realme India CEO Madhav Sheth teased the Realme Buds Air at a very different launch event to build hype, he decided to take the Realme 5i launch to tease the company’s next product – a fitness band. We all knew that Realme has been working on a fitness band, and it has also hinted about it, but an official confirmation is always nice. This means, it’s coming soon.

Just like how the Realme India CEO showed off the Realme Buds Air by putting them on at a launch keynote, he did something similar with their fitness band as well. Showing the product off only briefly. The Realme India CEO did not reveal any more information though.

Basis of what was shown, Realme’s first fitness band will also come in the company’s signature yellow colourway. There may be more colour options, we can’t say for sure just yet. The Realme Buds Air are available in yellow, black and white colours and punch way above their weight. Something similar will be expected from the Realme fitness band as well.

Realme, in December, had revealed its product roadmap for 2020 in December last year. The company would focus on three categories, it had said. These include smartphones, software and IoT. While smartphones remain to be its ‘major’ product, Realme is also gearing to roll out its custom Realme UI in the days to come – the custom software is already a go in China through the Realme X50 5G. The fitness band would be its first IoT product.

During the Realme 5i launch keynote, the company also announced limited-edition ‘Classic’ blue editions of a power bank and Realme Buds Air cover accessory that will be available for buying during the Republic Day sale.

