Realme 5i Launched In India With Quad Rear Cameras, 5000mAh Battery For Rs 8,999 

As expected, Oppo spin-off brand Realme launched the budget Realme 5i phone in India on Thursday. And as expected, it’s a toned-down take on the existing Realme 5 with differences that would be hard to notice on first look especially when it comes to core specs. The biggest difference comes in the form of design.

The Realme 5i has a new ‘sunrise’ design that makes it stand out from both the Realme 5 and Realme 5i, both of which boast of Realme’s signature diamond-cut pattern on the backside. Underneath, it’s still all plastic though. The Realme 5i will be available in two colour options – Forest Green and Aqua Blue. The phone has a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner for biometric authentication and a micro-USB port for charging and data syncing.

Realme 5i specs and features

The Realme 5i has the same 6.5-inch HD+ or 720p+ display as the Realme 5 and Realme 5s with waterdrop-style notch. On the rear, the phone has the same quad camera setup as the Realme 5 while on the front it comes with a toned-down 8MP selfie camera.

Speaking of rear cameras, the Realme 5i has four cameras identical to the Realme 5. There’s a 12MP main camera, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle camera, a 2MP depth sensor and 2MP macro camera for closeups.

Elsewhere, the Realme 5i is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 processor, same as the Realme 5 and Realme 5s. This is paired with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage which is expandable by up to 256GB via a dedicated micro-SD card slot. The phone is further backed by a 5,000mAh battery, again like the Realme 5 and Realme 5s. This one supports 10W micro-USB charging. Software inside the phone is Android 9 Pie-based ColorOS 6.1.

“We are happy that over 5.5 million customers have enjoyed our realme 5 series and the newest addition realme 5i will further solidify our budget Quad-Camera category. Our customers will be provided with stunning design, bigger view along with bigger storage and a powerful Quad Camera set up in realme 5i. We have equipped realme 5 series with the best-in-class processors, designs and camera experience to deliver unmatched user experience,” Madhav Sheth, CEO, Realme India said in a statement.

Realme has launched the Realme 5i in India at a price of Rs 8,999. This is for the variant with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage. The Realme 5i will be available for buying in India from January 15 from Flipkart and Realme’s online store.

