Realme Truly Wireless Earbuds With AirPods-like Design Coming To India In December 

At its Realme X2 Pro launch keynote event on Wednesday, Realme also put forth its future roadmap for India. Realme confirmed that it’s gearing to launch “a few more exciting things” in India in December. One of them will of course be the Realme XT 730G. The other will be the company’s first truly wireless earbuds.

Realme did not explicitly name the product, but towards the end of the keynote Realme India CEO Madhav Sheth took a minute to literally show it off to the audience. Enough to get a good look at what’s in store. And by the looks of it, Realme’s first truly wireless earbuds will look a lot like Apple’s AirPods – the resemblance seems uncanny.

There is more excitement coming your way, stay tuned! pic.twitter.com/iM8x4KuHYK — realme (@realmemobiles) November 20, 2019

Just like how the AirPods – not the new AirPods Pro – don’t fit in all the way inside your ear since they’re not really in-ear so to say, Realme’s truly wireless earbuds also look like they’ll follow suit. Then there’s the stem. Yes, the stem. Like it or not, you just can’t ignore it. Realme’s truly wireless earbuds will have them too so you can imagine the thing(s) hanging out of your ear(s) at all time. The charging case seems taken from Apple’s book too.

That said, all of this is based on first look. We will have to wait and watch out for more in the days to come. Realme’s truly wireless earbuds will come in the company’s signature yellow hues – so that’s different. And you can surely expect them to be very aggressively priced. More details are awaited.

Elsewhere, Realme will also launch the Realme XT 730G in India in December. The Realme XT 730G will boast of the same design as well as the same 64MP quad camera setup as the Realme XT, but there will be a faster processor inside as well as faster charging.

The Realme XT is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 processor. The Realme XT 730G will come with a more powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G processor. The Realme XT supports Oppo’s VOOC 3.0 flash charge through USB Type-C and ships with a 20W fast charger (and proprietary cable) in the box. The Realme XT 730G will support 30W VOOC flash charge.

Also Read: Realme X2 Pro Brings A 90Hz Display & 50W Fast Charging For Rs 29,999

Also Read: Realme 5s Is Realme’s Answer To Xiaomi’s Redmi Note 8, Price Starts At Rs 9,999