Reliance Jio Might Be Working On A Tablet & Television To Launch Next Year: Reports

Reliance was recently reported to be working on a budget-oriented notebook or Chromebook device. Now, the company is reportedly working on a new tablet and television for the Indian consumer market. Drawing from the previous product launches, the tablet might be named Jio Tablet and the television could be called JioTV. If the reports are indeed true, it would mark Reliance's foray into other product categories apart from phones.

According to a report by 91Mobiles which contains inputs from the known tipster Mukul Sharma, Reliance is looking forward to two new products under its brand Jio. These new products are reported to be a television and a tablet. While the specifications or the time of launch of these products is not known at the moment, speculations about the price suggest that both the products will match the highly affordable status of Jio's other products and services.

Reliance Jio might be working on a tablet and a TV

Reliance Jio recently launched an affordable Android smartphone in India called the JioPhone Next. If Reliance follows a similar approach with the anticipated tablet, it might develop the product in collaboration with Google to add certain accessibility features to the device. The Jio tablet is most likely to run on an optimized version of Android, as done in JioPhone Next which runs on PragatiOS (based on Android). Additionally, the tablet shall offer access to a myriad of applications on the Google Play Store and feature a Qualcomm Snapdragon chipset.

Similarly, the JioTV shall be a highly affordable entry-level smart television with support with various content streaming platforms such as Netflix, Amazon Prime and more. Since Reliance Jio already has a comprehensive portfolio of DTH services, JioTV shall take advantage of it. Further, if the JioTV is a real device, Jio might bundle its DTH services along with it to offer an appealing price to Indian consumers. More information about the devices shall be available in the form of leaks as and when the devices enter production or development stage.

In a key development, Reliance Jio on Sunday informed that it was raising tariffs by 20%. The new tariff plans will come into effect starting December 1 and can be opted from all existing touchpoints and channels. This development comes after Bharati Airtel and Vodafone India have already increased tariffs. Jio, however, said that it continues to provide the lowest tariffs and the best quality service. Stay tuned for more Android news.