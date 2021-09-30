Samsung Could Unveil A Solar-Powered Smartwatch In Near Future: All We Know About It

Recent reports from LetsGoDigital have now confirmed that Samsung is currently trying to up their game using solar technology to charge their smartwatches. It is not shocking to see makers opt for Solar power to fix their smartwatch battery issue. The upcoming Samsung smartwatch will help the users by charging up the battery using solar power. The news was released after LetsGoDigital came across a new patent showing Samsung’s plans to come up with a solution for the smartwatch’s battery life. Here is all we know about the rumoured Solar-Powered smartwatch from Samsung. Read more

Samsung Solar-Powered Smartwatch reportedly in development stages

The South Korean manufacturer is currently trying to develop a watch band that can use the solar energy features to charge itself automatically. Samsung has been on the top of their game to dominate the smartwatch sector for a long time now but all their current offerings have always had limited battery life. Makers have already acknowledged their smartwatches' limited battery power and the developers have started coming up with technology that helps them out with this issue

The South Korean tech giant has already released several models of their smartwatch with Galaxy Watch 4 and Galaxy Watch 4 Classic being the latest ones available currently. It is not announced if Samsung is planning to add these features to the already existing watches or release a new range of products. A new range of watches is supposed to be announced in August 2022. It is surely a long wait and it is inevitable because Samsung has just released their latest generation of smartwatches.

Samsung’s new Galaxy Watch 4 is packed with features unique interaction gestures, interactive workout challenges and many new fitness tracking features. The watch’s processing unit is cored by an Exynos W920 chip that helps the users to run the Google Wear OS 3. Makers have added a body composition feature to collect data from the wearer’s body and understand the full workout with key details. Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 price is set as Rs 23,999 for the 40mm variant of Galaxy Watch4. More details about smartwatches from Samsung is supposed to be released soon.