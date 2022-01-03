Samsung Creative Labs Unveil Smart Guitar ZamStar To Help Novice Players Learn Music

Samsung is popular for manufacturing some of the best Android gadgets. However, the company also delivers a bunch of innovative devices time and again. For instance, Samsung created a blazing fast SSD that delivers data reading speed of up to 13,000MB/s, making it twice as fast as the last generation of SSDs based on PCle 4.0. Most recently, Samsung's Creative Lab has unveiled a project called ZamStar, which is essentially a smart guitar paired with a collaborative platform for creatives and musicians.

The ZamStar project from Samsung Creative Labs comprises of ZamString, a smart guitar and the ZamStar application for musicians to collaborate. The developers of ZamStar claim that it is the "easiest way to learn an instrument and play together." Samsung Creative Labs has also created a dedicated landing page that features a video about the device. Check the link to the dedicated landing page here: https://claboutside.com/ces2022/exhibitor/detail/zamstar.

The Samsung smart guitar comes with guiding LED lights and an app

The smart Samsung guitar named ZamString includes LED lights on the fretboard. The LED lights are supposed to guide the learners in a better way. The idea behind developing the device is to help novice players learn the instrument. The smart Samsung guitar is accompanied by a companion application called the ZamStar app, which can be installed on smartphones. The application synchronizes with the LED lights on the smart guitar and guides the user with relevant instructions.

While the ZamStar application helps users in learning how to play the guitar, it also provides some interesting processing effects. For instance, the user can add various sound effects from the application to a recording. Users can play and record tunes and add a distortion patch to it with the ZamStar application. Additionally, the application can stack multiple layers of recordings to produce a complete track. More details about the product will be revealed at the CES 2022. However, there is no word on the expected pricing of Samsung Smart Guitar yet.

On a related topic, the Consumer Electronics Show 2022 is all set to begin on January 5, 2022. However, owing to the surge in the number of COVID-19 cases in the US and other countries, few companies have pulled out ahead of the event. Initially, the CES 2022 was scheduled to end on January 8, 2022, but now, it will add one day early, i.e. January 7, 2021. Nevertheless, a lot of leading companies such as Samsung, Intel, Qualcomm and Sony are scheduled to appear at the event.