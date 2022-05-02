Samsung Fab Grab Fest Is Live: Check Out The Best Deals On Smartphones And Gadgets

Samsung is currently hosting the Fab Grab Fest sale in India, wherein the company is giving discounts on all of its products. The Samsung Fab Grab Fest is live now and will last till May 8, 2022. During this time, interested customers will be able to grab heavy discounts on Samsung products such as smartphones, laptops, wearables, laptops, air conditioners, smart televisions, and more. Since today, May 2, is the first day of the sale, a lot of Samsung products are available at a good price. Find more about Samsung Fab Grab Fest offers.

Samsung Fab Grab Fest offers

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G: Those who are looking to invest in a flagship Android smartphone on a budget should check out the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G. While the original price of the product is Rs. 74,999, it is currently available on Samsung India's online store for Rs. 36,999. Additionally, users can grab Rs. 2,000 instant cashback by using HDFC Credit Cards.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra is available on the website for Rs. 1,09,999, down from the original price of rS. 1,31,999. Additionally, one can grab offers while purchasing the smartphone via Samsung's website with HDFC cards.

Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro: The flagship earphones from Samsung, Galaxy Buds Pro are currently available on the official website for Rs. 6,990, down from the original price of Rs. 15,990.

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 (44mm) is available online for Rs. 14,990, down from the original price of Rs. 29,999. At this price, Galaxy Watch 4 is by far the best Android smartwatch available in the market, both in terms of the user experience (runs on Wear OS 3) and build quality.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 is currently available on the official website for Rs. 15,999, down from the original price of Rs. 21,599.

Galaxy Book Go, a Samsung portable laptop that runs on a Snapdragon 7c processor along with 4GB of RAM is currently available on the official website for Rs. 38,990.

The Frame QLED 4K TV is available on Samsung's official website for Rs. 69,990, down from the original price of Rs. 1,19,900.

The 4-Door Flex French Refrigerator from Samsung is currently available on the official website for Rs. 1,81,300, down from the original price of Rs. 2,45,990.

Image: Samsung