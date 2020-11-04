Samsung Galaxy S21 Specifications Leaked By Longtime Leaker Jon Prosser

As the tech world settles down after multiple launches from Apple and Google of their respective lineup of the latest phones, longtime tech tipster and YouTube personality Jon Prosser has dropped some details for next year's Galaxy S21 launch date and much more. Samsung's next flagship line up has been revealed to be launching in January 2021. Whereas, the Galaxy S21 pre-order details have also been revealed by Prosser. Check it out below:

Samsung Galaxy S21 specifications leaked

Samsung Galaxy S21, S21+, S21 Ultra 👀



Announcement: January 14, 2021

Pre-order: January 14, 2021



Launch: January 29, 2021



Black, White, Grey, Silver, Violet and Pink — Jon Prosser (@jon_prosser) November 3, 2020

The new lineup of Samsung's flagship devices is titled Samsung Galaxy S21, S21+, and S21 Ultra, which is synonymous with their previous lineup of flagship devices. Previously, it was speculated that the company will be skipping the S21 lineup altogether to launch S30, however, the latest developments suggest the opposite. All the devices are expected to be announced on January 14, 2021, with the pre-order set on the same day. However, the launch of the devices is set for January 29, 2021. If true, this is a surprise move for the company that famously has not released an S-series device in the first month of the year. The colour of the devices has also been leaked to be Black, White, Grey, Silver, Violet and Pink.

As per various leaks, the latest flagship devices by Samsung are heading the Apple route to re-introduce flat-screen displays as compared to the ongoing curve display trend. Whereas, the screen of the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra will be sized at 6.7 and 6.9 inches which are expected to be curved. The S-series will also be receiving its very first S-Pen with the next lineup.

The flagship devices will be coming with an equally powerful processing unit, as expected. The S21 lineup will house a Snapdragon 875 processor in some markets. Samsung has famously skipped the Snapdragon processors in India, thus it is expected for the South Asian market to receive the S21 with Samsung's homemade Exynos 1080 processor which has been built on the 5NM technology, similar to Apple's latest A14 Bionic chip. Whereas, the primary lens on all the devices is expected to boast 108 MegaPixels.

