Samsung Cracks A Hilarious Joke On Apple Not Providing A Charger For IPhone 12

Apple just released its new line of iPhones for 2020 at their virtual event, ‘Hi, Speed’. The event featured 4 new iPhones, the iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Mini, iPhone 12 Pro, and the iPhone 12 Pro Max. Amidst all the excitement for the new iPhones, there was a surprising turn of events, where Apple decided to get rid of their headphones and wall adapter from the new iPhone boxes in order to reduce their carbon footprint. Samsung was quick to notice this and cracked a joke on their social media, which has gained a lot of popularity.

Apple’s decision to not involve the charger

Apple has a ‘Planet-sized’ plan to become the most eco-friendly company. They have announced the Apple will be 100% Carbon Neutral by 2030. Apple is creating all the new gadgets with recycled materials and will be using clean energy to make them to completely remove their carbon footprint.

Inside the Box: Apple has slimmed down the overall size of the new iPhone boxes significantly. These boxes will be using low carbon materials to be made. The boxes will see the removal of the lightning cable earphones and the wall adapter as Apple believes a vast amount of both these items already exist in the world and removing them from the box will reduce their carbon footprint. The new iPhone box will be shipped with just the device and a USB-C to a lightning cable which supports fast charging.

Samsung’s joke on Apple’s latest eco-friendly move

Tech brands are known to get into some friendly jokes about their competition. Apple and Samsung rivalry can be compared to Sony’s Playstation and Microsoft’s Xbox level rivalry. These brands have cut-throat competition and these jokes can sometimes create a shift in the users from one brand to another.

Samsung posted a photo of a wall adapter on their Facebook page, and in the caption, they stated, “Your #Galaxy does give you what you are looking for. From the most basic as a charger to the best camera, battery, performance, memory and even 120Hz screen on a smartphone.” This joke by Samsung has been considered hilarious by the people and it has gained massive popularity.

Other eco-friendly initiatives by Apple

Apple is really trying to become a carbon-neutral company and for that, they have laid out certain plans which will help them achieve this goal. Check out the initiatives Apple is taking to reduce its carbon footprint to 0 below:

100% recycled materials: Apple will be using 100% recycled and renewable materials for all their devices and packaging. Apple believes that making doesn't mean taking from the planet.

Apple will be using 100% recycled and renewable materials for all their devices and packaging. Apple believes that making doesn’t mean taking from the planet. Recycling Functional Parts: Apple believes that once an iPhone has lived its life cycle, it's not the end of it. Apple uses cutting edge technology to recycle the functional parts from all the thrown out iPhones for their new devices.

100% Clean energy: Apple has promised that by 2030 all their products will be made with clean energy. Apple will help all its manufacturers transition to renewable energy in order to be 100% carbon neutral by 2030.

Apple's Stores and Offices: Apple's stores, offices, and data centers are powered by 100% renewable electricity. Now all of their operations, from commute to business travel, are carbon-neutral too.

Apple's Eco-Friendly Investments: Apple has made sizeable investments to further propagate their eco-friendly ideologies. They are investing in Earth's natural carbon removers like forests, wetlands, and grasslands to capture what's left.

Apple Trade-in: With Apple Trade-In, people can exchange their old device for credit toward their next purchase, or get an Apple Store Gift Card they can use anytime. If eligible, their device can have a second life with another owner. If not, Apple will recycle it free of charge. A win-win for the user and the planet.

