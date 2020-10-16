Samsung Cracks A Hilarious Joke On Apple Not Providing A Charger For IPhone 12

Quick links:
Apple just released its new line of iPhones for 2020 at their virtual event, ‘Hi, Speed’. The event featured 4 new iPhones, the iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Mini, iPhone 12 Pro, and the iPhone 12 Pro Max. Amidst all the excitement for the new iPhones, there was a surprising turn of events, where Apple decided to get rid of their headphones and wall adapter from the new iPhone boxes in order to reduce their carbon footprint. Samsung was quick to notice this and cracked a joke on their social media, which has gained a lot of popularity.
Also read: IPhone SE Has An Amazing Offer On The Flipkart Big Billion Day Sale; Check Out
Apple has a ‘Planet-sized’ plan to become the most eco-friendly company. They have announced the Apple will be 100% Carbon Neutral by 2030. Apple is creating all the new gadgets with recycled materials and will be using clean energy to make them to completely remove their carbon footprint.
Inside the Box: Apple has slimmed down the overall size of the new iPhone boxes significantly. These boxes will be using low carbon materials to be made. The boxes will see the removal of the lightning cable earphones and the wall adapter as Apple believes a vast amount of both these items already exist in the world and removing them from the box will reduce their carbon footprint. The new iPhone box will be shipped with just the device and a USB-C to a lightning cable which supports fast charging.
Also read: IPhone 11 Vs 12: An In-depth Comparison Of The Previous Gen And The Latest IPhone
Tech brands are known to get into some friendly jokes about their competition. Apple and Samsung rivalry can be compared to Sony’s Playstation and Microsoft’s Xbox level rivalry. These brands have cut-throat competition and these jokes can sometimes create a shift in the users from one brand to another.
Samsung posted a photo of a wall adapter on their Facebook page, and in the caption, they stated, “Your #Galaxy does give you what you are looking for. From the most basic as a charger to the best camera, battery, performance, memory and even 120Hz screen on a smartphone.” This joke by Samsung has been considered hilarious by the people and it has gained massive popularity.
Also read: IPhone 12 Pro Released: Learn About IPhone 12 Pro Release Date, Price And Features
Apple is really trying to become a carbon-neutral company and for that, they have laid out certain plans which will help them achieve this goal. Check out the initiatives Apple is taking to reduce its carbon footprint to 0 below:
Also read: IPhone 12 Features MagSafe; Learn More About This New Magnetic IPhone Feature