Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 2021 Details Revealed; Might Feature Quad Speakers, 10.5" Screen

The details about an upcoming Samsung tablet have been revealed. The device is called Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 2021 and is expected to be launched later in October 2021, as a successor to Samsung Galaxy Tab A7. While renders of the device surfaced online a few days ago, detailed specifications have been revealed recently. Keep reading to know more about Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 2021 specifications.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 2021 will be available in Gray, Gold and Silver colours. The device is said to come with a TFT display along with a Unisoc processor and 128GB onboard storage. The previous device in Tab A series lineup was a budget centric tablet. Hence, it will be safe to say that the Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 2021 will be priced accordingly, as is also evident from the mid-tier specifications.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 2021 specifications

According to a report by 91mobiles, the Samsung tablet is expected to come with a 10.5" TFT WUXGA display with a resolution of 1920 x 1200, clocked at 60hz. As it was seen in the renders, the display has thick bezels around it, making the tablet look a little outdated, This time around, the tablet is powered by a Unisoc processor, namely the Unisoc T618 processor along. It is also believed that the device will ship in three different storage models: 3/32GB. 4/64GB and 4/128GB. As always, different variants might be available in different markets around the globe.

To click pictures, the Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 2021 features an 8MP camera on the back panel and a 5MP sensor on the front panel, which can be used for video conferencing or clicking selfies. As far as the battery life is concerned, it shall be decent on the Samsung tablet as it is said to feature a 7,040 mAh battery. On the device, there are four speakers for a better audio experience which will support Dolby Atmos, a USB Type-C which might support fast charging and a 3.5mm headphone/microphone jack. As far as the price of the device is concerned, the Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 2021 will be priced around Rs. 20,000.