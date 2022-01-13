Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 officially launched in India, will be up for sale on January 17

Samsung has launched the Galaxy Tab A8 in India on Thursday, January 13, 2022. As reported earlier, the Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 comes with a 10.5-inch display and runs on Android 11. The tablet will be available to purchase during the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2022 on January 17, 2022. The price of the budget tablets starts from Rs. 17,999 for the base model with 3/32GB of memory. Keep reading to know more about the specifications, storage models and price of the Samsung Galaxy Tab A8.

It was back in December 2021 that the teaser page for the tablet went live on Amazon. The teaser page revealed some key highlights of the tablet. Additionally, Republic World also reported about the specifications of the tablet, including the 10.5-inch display and an octa-core processor. The tablet comes with decent multimedia features and Samsung is also offering an introductory discount via ICICI band cards.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 specifications

Right out of the box, the Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 will come with a 10.5-inch TFT display with 1920 x 1200 resolution. The display is built on a 16:10 aspect ratio and has a pixel density of 216 ppi. Under the hood, the tablet features an octa-core processor which has not been specified by Samsung yet. However, it is said to be the Unisoc T618 processor, which also happens to be an octa-core processor. If the tablet has the Unisoc processor, it is also accompanied by the Mali G52 MP2 graphics processing unit.

On the rear panel, the tablet has an 8MP auto-focus camera and on the front panel, the tablet has a 5MP shooter. The battery capacity of the Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 is 7,040 mAh and it supports 15W fast charging. Additionally, the tablet has a quad-stereo speakers setup for multimedia consumption. Connectivity options on the Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 include LTE, Wi-Fi 5, Wi-Fi Direct, Bluetooth v5.0, Type-C port, and GPS+GLONASS. It also has a 3.3mm audio jack.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 price

The base variant of the Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 (Wi-Fi) comes with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of storage and comes at Rs. 17,999. The Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 (Wi-Fi + LTE) model with the same storage is priced at Rs. 21,999. Then there are models with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage that are priced at Rs. 19,999 for the Wi-Fi only model and at Rs. 23,999 for the Wi-Fi + LTE model. Additionally, there are a total of three colour models, including Silver, Grey and Pink Gold.