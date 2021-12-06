Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 renders leaked: Tab S8 Ultra might come with dual front cameras

Earlier in November 2021, Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 was spotted on a global benchmarking platform called Geekbench. Back then, the Android tablet was reported to feature the all-new Snapdragon 898 processor. The device that hosted the benchmarking test had 8GB of RAM and ran on Android 12. Additionally, the device scored 1,211 points in the single-core test and 3,193 points in the multi-core test. In a recent update, the renders of Samsung Galaxy Tab S8+ and Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 have surfaced online, revealing more about the tablet's design.

Shared by @evleaks via Twitter (a known tipster), the renders look fairly neat and showcase the display of all the three models coming in the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 lineup. For those catching up, Samsung will launch three tablets in the Galaxy Tab S8 series. These are going to be the vanilla Samsung Galaxy Tab S8, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Plus, and the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra (in increasing order of power and pricing).

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra might come with dual front cameras

As seen in the Galaxy Tab S8 renders shared by the tipster, Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra has the slimmest bezels of all the devices. Surprisingly, the tablet also has two front-facing camera sensors which are located in a notch that is aligned centrally (when held horizontally). Apart from the bezels, the volume and power buttons are also located on the top of the tablet. on the right panel (when held vertically). The Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Plus also seems to have a similar design.

As mentioned earlier, there are two front-facing cameras in the top model To make room for two sensors, there is a hint of a notch in the display of the tablet. While it is not a huge notch, two cameras certainly occupy more space than the bezels on the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra. Apart from the dual cameras, the basic design of all three laptops appears to be similar. Although, there might be a difference in the screen sizes. While the Galaxy Tab S8 India launch is not confirmed yet, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 price might be slightly over the price of Tab S7.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8, S8 Plus, and S8 Ultra. pic.twitter.com/tQZNW30Dn1 — Ev (@evleaks) December 6, 2021

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 series specifications

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S8+ might come with a 12.4" OLED display clocked at 120Hz. It is reported to have the Snapdragon 898 and an Exynos processor is in the works as well. The device might have 8GB of RAM and 128/256GB of storage. The Android tablet will feature a 10,090 mAh battery with 45W fast charging. Being a flagship tablet, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8+ might come with dual rear cameras, an in-display fingerprint scanner, and a total of four speakers on the device. In addition, two other models in the Galaxy Tab S8 lineup are also being developed, including the standard Galaxy Tab S8 and the Tab S8 Ultra.

(Image: SAMSUNG)