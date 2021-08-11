Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 & Galaxy Watch 4 Classic Unveiled: Release Date, Features And More

Samsung’s annual hardware refresh event Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2021 was held on August 11, 2021. The South Korean giant launched highly-awaited products including the newly revamped versions of Galaxy Z Fold and Galaxy Z Flip with design changes. Samsung also released new Galaxy smartwatches along with wireless earbuds.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 series

The Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2021 kickstarted its event by introducing Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 and Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 classic. Following the Galaxy Watch 3 lineup, the new smartwatches are powered by an Exynos W920 chip to run the Google Wear OS 3. With the tagline 'Know what you’re made of', Samsung introduced the feature of the watches which will help the user to collect body composition data, like body fat percentage, skeletal muscle, body water, and more, by touching two fingers on the side of the watch.

Moreover, the Galaxy Watch 4 series will allow the users to operate the watch simply through gestures like wrist twists. Geared with BioActive Sensor, users will be able to track their ECG and blood pressure along with sleep analysis in real-time. The smartwatch is also supported by an electrocardiogram. With 16GB of onboard storage, the watches are paired with 1.5GB RAM.

More on features of Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 series

On the design front, Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 classic retained the traditional design with a rotating bezel in contrast to Galaxy Watch 4's regular bezel design. On the display front, Galaxy Watch 4 40mm and Galaxy Watch Classic 42mm featured the 1.2-inch AMOLED display with a 396x396 pixels resolution. On the other hand, the Galaxy Watch 4 44mm and Galaxy Watch 4 Classic 46mm came with a 1.4-inch AMOLED display with Gorilla Glass DX protection in both displays.

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 series are also loaded with sports mode with a water-resistant IP68-certified build. The connectivity options include 4G LTE, NFC, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.0, and GPS/ Glonass/ Beidou/ Galileo. The watches are also designed to work with Samsung Pay and Google Pay along with providing notifications for messages, calls and emails. They are compatible with devices with more than 1.5GB RAM and at least Android 6.0.

Talking about the battery, a 247mAh battery is provided to the Galaxy Watch 4 40mm and Galaxy Watch 4 Classic 42mm. On the other hand, the Galaxy Watch 4 44mm and Galaxy Watch 4 Classic 46mm has a 361mAh battery. The Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 40mm will be made available in Black, Pink Gold, and Silver while the 4 44mm will be in Black, Green, and Silver colours. The Galaxy Watch 4 Classic 42mm and 46mm will be available in Black and Silver shades.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 series prices

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 (Bluetooth-only variant) starts at $249.99, which converts to INR 18,600 and the LTE model costs $299.99 which translates to INR 22,300. Starting at $349.99, which translates to INR 26,000, is the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic (Bluetooth-only version) for the LTE model. With prices in India yet to be disclosed, the smartwatches are scheduled to be made available in select markets across the globe starting August 27.

