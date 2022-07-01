Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Series Appears On BIS; Could Be Launched In India Soon

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Series has come up on the Bureau of Indian Standards. The listing suggests that the smartwatch will be launched in India soon. More often than not, when a product appears on the BIS database, its launch is imminent. Samsung's last smartwatch, the Galaxy Watch 4 is very popular in markets across the globe. Fans and enthusiasts have similar expectations from Galaxy Watch 5.

The Indian tipster Mukul Sharma has shared an image of what appears to be the listing of the Galaxy Watch 5 Series on the BIS database. As seen in the image, the listing contains model numbers of six models, including SM-R925F, SM-R920, SM-R915F, SM-R910, SM-R905F, and SM-R900. Although, the variants to which these model numbers correspond are not known at the moment.

Samsung Galaxy Watch5 series 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/Gghw9z1ZLx — Mukul Sharma (@stufflistings) June 30, 2022

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 price (leaked)

According to known tipster Roland Quandt, the Galaxy Watch 5 (40mm) with Bluetooth will be priced at EUR 300, which is roughly equal to Rs. 25,000. The Galaxy Watch 5 (40mm) with TW will be priced at EUR 350, which is roughly equal to Rs. 29,000. Likewise, the Galaxy Watch 5 (44mm) with Bluetooth will be available from EUR 350, which again equates to around Rs. 29,000 and the model with LTE could be priced at EUR 400 or about Rs. 30,000.

The latest leak also corroborates the previous reports about Samsung manufacturing the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro in only one size, 45mm. It could be priced at EUR 490 or about Rs. 40,000 for the version that has only Bluetooth. If someone wants to purchase the LTE version of the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro, they have to pay about EUR 540, which is the most expensive a Galaxy Watch has ever been at around Rs. 45,000.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 might feature a larger battery

According to SamMobile, Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 will feature larger batteries for both the 40mm and 44mm variants. The publication cites a certification by Safety Korea, which reveals that Galaxy Watch 5 (40mm) will feature a 276 mAh battery and the Galaxy Watch 5 (44mm) will feature a 397 mAh battery. When compared with the current generation, the Galaxy Watch 4 (40mm) has a 247 mAh battery and the Galaxy Watch 4 (44mm) has a 361 mAh.