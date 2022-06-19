Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 series could contain two models, colour options leaked online

Samsung is about to launch the Galaxy Watch 5 this year. As per new information shared by known tipster @evlelaks, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 will come in two models - the regular Galaxy Watch 5 and the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro. Further, the leak reveals that the Galaxy Watch 5 will come in two sizes - small and large. It also suggests that Galaxy Watch 5 will come in three colours including Silver, Pink Gold, and Graphite.

Revealing more details about the device, the leak suggests the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro will come in only one size - large. Unlike the regular version, the Pro version could come in two colours - Black Titanium and Gray Titanium. Apart from this, the leak contains codenames of both the models - Galaxy Watch 5 is codenamed "heart" and Galaxy Watch 5 Pro is codenamed "Project X."

Samsung might skip the Classic model

According to another report, the Galaxy Watch 5 won't come in a Classic variant. As per Sammobile, Samsung will launch two models of its upcoming smartwatch series - the Galaxy Watch 5 and the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro. However, the report does not contain any information on whether these models or one of the models will feature a rotating bezel or not.

The report also mentions that the regular Galaxy Watch 5 might be available in two sizes while the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro will come in one size only. Additionally, the upcoming smartwatch will run on a new version of One UI based on Wear OS 3. It is important to mention that Galaxy Watch 4 and Galaxy Watch 4 Classic were the world's first smartwatches to feature the Wear OS 3.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 might feature a larger battery

According to SamMobile, Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 will feature larger batteries for both the 40mm and 44mm variants. The publication cites a certification by Safety Korea, which reveals that Galaxy Watch 5 (40mm) will feature a 276 mAh battery and the Galaxy Watch 5 (44mm) will feature a 397 mAh battery. When compared with the current generation, the Galaxy Watch 4 (40mm) has a 247 mAh battery and the Galaxy Watch 4 (44mm) has a 361 mAh.