Samsung Global Goals App: Now, Create Positive Change With A Click On Your Galaxy Devices

Taking a step towards bringing about positive change in society has now got a boost with Samsung and United Nations Development Program joining forces to launch the updated Samsung Global Goals (SGG) App. The initiative will facilitate users to contribute to the causes close to their hearts with just a click on their Galaxy devices. It will also help users work shoulder to shoulder to help achieve pressing global goals one click at a time.

Samsung Global Goals

According to information on Samsung's website, this sustainability initiative will enable Galaxy users to become a part of the noble program by donating to various developmental projects. With their Unified Payment Interface (UPI), the users can contribute to causes such as feeding school children, protecting children’s rights, supporting the fight against poverty, educating young women and helping ease the loss of grieving families impacted by Covid-19.

What is the Samsung Global Goals app?

Offering a range of ways for users to support and give back to the Global Goals, the education and donation-based mobile application allows the users to engage with short ads to generate revenue for UNDP. They can also use wallpapers to increase ad earnings while the phone is charging. With Samsung matching all proceeds through in-app advertisements, these small acts by the users are maximized to make a bigger impact.

Actor Alia Bhatt, who uses Samsung’s Galaxy Z Series foldable smartphones, has also pledged for the causes with the Samsung Global Goals app. She stated,

''I am proud to stand with Samsung to help people have easy access to contribute to Global Goals and to be able to bring about a change with the help of technology. This partnership with Samsung is a collective effort to help. I am very sure that together, we will leverage our resources and scale-up efforts to raise funds that will be donated to India relevant causes through the Samsung Global Goals app.''

Image: Samsung

The tech conglomerate's initiative encourages their users to make small efforts on an individual level which would add up to the greater good of society. Samsung also empowers the large cohort of Gen Z and millennials' philosophy of giving back to society and making them SDG advocates.

Partha Ghosh, Vice President & Head, Corporate Citizenship, Samsung India believes that Samsung encourages using technology to address the world's most pressing matters. Ghosh stated, ''The updated Samsung Global Goals app will now provide Galaxy smartphone users in India, including Gen Z and millennial users, an easy way to learn about the Global Goals and support causes in India that are most important to them. The app furthers our vision of #PoweringDigitalIndia that aims to empower the next generation of young India.''

Shoko Noda, Resident Representative, UNDP India also believed that the partnership between UNDP and Samsung will inspire people to take up individual initiatives to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals. ''Technological innovations such as these are essential to enable collective impact and will help us leave a fairer and more sustainable planet for future generations,' Noda added.

More on Samsung Global Goals

The 17 Global Goals were set by United Nations General Assembly and agreed upon by world leaders in 2015 to tackle the concerning matters across the globe. Aiming for a better future by the year 2030, these 17 interlinked goals will provide a roadmap for that matter. Samsung and UNDP formed an alliance in 2019 with the updated Samsung Global Goals app offering simple ways to raise awareness on global issues.

With the app installed on over 170 million devices worldwide, it has become the largest charity app in the world. The platform has raised over USD 1.5 million for the Global Goals since its inception.

Image: Samsung