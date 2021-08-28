Samsung Launches Galaxy Watch 4 & Watch 4 Classic In India: Check Price And Availability

On 11 August, 2021, Samsung hosted the Galaxy Unpacked Event, launching its product lineup for this year. The South Korean tech giant revealed two smartphones in the Z series: Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3. Both of them come with revolutionary foldable displays. Besides smartphones, Samsung also released a pair of wireless earphones called Galaxy Buds 2 and two smartwatch iterations under the Galaxy Watch 4 series. While the smartphones were previously available in India, Samsung announced the price and shipment details smartwatch on 27 August.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 models and price in India

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 runs on the new One UI Watch 3, which has been developed by both Samsung and Google and inherits a lot of features from the Wear OS. The smartwatch uses the new Exynos W920 chipset, which comes with 1.5GB of RAM and 16GB of onboard storage.

The Bluetooth-only version of the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 is priced at Rs. 23,999 (40mm) and Rs. 26,999 (44mm). The LTE version is priced at Rs. 28,999 (40mm) and Rs. 31,999(44mm). The smaller variant, with a dial size of 40mm, will be available in Black, Pink Gold and Silver colours. The Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 (44mm) will be available in Black, Green and Silver colours. The smartwatch will be available in Amazon and Samsung stores.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic models and price in India

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic comes with similar specifications. It houses the Exynos W920 chipset and has 1.5GB of RAM of 64GB GB of storage as well. What's different from the Watch 4 is the presence of an analogue crown around the dial that rotates and can be used to interact with the UI on the smartwatch. Additionally, the screen size of the Galaxy Watch 4 classic is larger.

The Bluetooth-only version of the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic is priced at Rs. 31,999 (42mm) and Rs. 34,999(46mm). The LTE version is priced at Rs. 36,999 (42mm) and Rs. 39,999 (46mm). However, the Galaxy Watch 4 classic will be available in only two colours: Black and silver. Prebooking of both Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 and Watch 4 Classic is starting on 30 August and sale will begin on September 10.