Sony Noise Cancelling Earphones Available On Amazon: Price, Specifications, Features

Sony's truly wireless earbuds have given a good competition to Apple Airpods. Sony wireless earbuds are on sale for half the price on Amazon (the US website). There are two models available for the earphones which are WF-1000X and Sony WF-SP700N. In India, the earphones are available at a price of ₹ 14,990 for Sony WF-1000X and ₹ 13,990 for Sony WF-SP700N The earbuds have impressing features which will encourage you to buy it. Let us take a look at the features of the earphones.

Features of Sony wireless earphones

Compatibility

The true wireless design comes with uninterrupted Bluetooth streaming and digital noise cancelling which lets you listen without any distractions. The earphones can be paired with Android and iOS devices. Sony wireless earphones have smart listening technology to control your ambient sound settings.

Ambient sound mode

Adaptive sound control function automatically switches to ambient sound mode based on your activity. The ambient sound mode feature allows you to hear essential sound without taking your earphones off. It has a 6mm driver for crisp and clear sound.

Battery

You can enjoy up to 9 hours of battery life with the chargeable carrying case. The hands-free calling feature helps you to receive calls with just a tap on your left earpiece. It also has Bluetooth and NFC features in-build.

Colours

Sony WF-1000X earphones come with only black colour and Sony WF-SP700N comes with four colours which are black, grey, rose gold and yellow. They both look quite impressive in those different colours. If you are planning to buy earphones recently then you should consider them.

In the Box

With the earbuds, you will get a charging case with one USB cable. Long Hybrid silicone rubber earbuds in various sizes which are extra small, small, medium and large. The same sizes will be available for Fitting Supporters and Triple-Comfort Earbuds.