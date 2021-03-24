Voltas AC Error Codes List: Know The Meaning Of All These Error Codes Right Here

Voltas AC has been one of the most popular air conditioning units that is used by thousands of people all over the globe. Some of those users have recently been trying to ask a number of questions about their Voltas AC. To help them out, we have managed to gather some information about these questions right here. Read more to know about Voltas Error codes.

Voltas AC Error Codes list

Voltas AC users have recently been asking a number of questions related to their systems. They have been asking questions like what are Voltas AC error codes and have been searching for Voltas AC error codes list. This is because the makers have added a number of new codes that indicate what is wrong with their Air conditioning units. To help these users, we have managed to gather some intel on these Voltas AC error codes that could answer their questions including what are Voltas AC error codes. So without any further delay, let’s take a deep dive into knowing more about Voltas AC error codes.

EE: This error code shows up only when there is an issue with the indoor machine EE.

E0: This error code shows up only when there is an issue with the outdoor EE.

E1: This error code shows up only when there is an issue with the indoor fan

E2: This error code shows up only when there is an issue with the indoor fan zero-crossing detection.

E3: This error code shows up only when there is an issue with the indoor coil fault and sensor.

E4: This error code shows up only when there is an issue with the indoor ambient temperature sensor.

E5: This error code shows up only when there is an issue with the fan operation.

E6: This error code shows up only when there is an issue with the indoor and outdoor machine communication.

E8: This error code shows up only when there is an issue with the outdoor communication.

F1: This error code shows up only when there is an issue with the compressor starting.

F2: This error code shows up only when there is an issue with the compressor is out of step.

F3: This error code shows up only when there is an issue with the IPM module.

F4: This error code shows up only when there is an issue with the compressor shell roof.

F5: This error code shows up only when there is an issue with the discharge temperature sensor.

F6: This error code shows up only when there is an issue with the Section temperature sensor.

F7: This error code shows up only when there is an issue with the outdoor coil temperature sensor.

F8: This error code shows up only when there is an issue with the outdoor ambient temperature sensor.

F9: This error code shows up only when there is an issue with the outdoor DC fan.

P1: This error code shows up only when there is an issue with the outdoor machine AC current protection

P2: This error code shows up only when there is an issue with the Compressor phase current protection.

P3: This error code shows up only when there is an issue with the outdoor unit AC voltage protection.

P4: This error code shows up only when there is an issue with the DC voltage protection.

P5: This error code shows up only when there is an issue with the IPM over-high temperature protection.

P6: This error code shows up only when there is an issue with the discharge temperature overheat protection.

P7: This error code shows up only when there is an issue with the cooling indoor coil anti freezing protection.

L4: This error code shows up only when there is an issue with the phase current samping.

U1: This error code shows up only when there is an issue with the IPM Over current protection.

U3: This error code shows up only when there is an issue with the compressor over current protection.

U4: This error code shows up only when there is an issue with the over voltage protection.

U5: This error code shows up only when there is an issue with the low voltage protection.

U7: This error code shows up only when there is an issue with the over speed protection.

Image credit: MyVoltas Twitter