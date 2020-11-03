What Is AMD Smart Access Memory And How Does This New Technology Work?

AMD had recently announced its industry-standard revolutionary Radeon RX 6000 GPUs which are based on the latest RDNA 2 architecture. The latest graphic cards can go head to head against NVIDIA's GPU performance and performs equally, if not better, to the competitor's graphics unit. But besides this, while introducing the latest Radeon RX 6000 GPUs, AMD also introduced the Smart Access Memory that is the latest technology built by the company which is not just a plan down the road for the company in theory but also implement it in their new high-end Ryzen 5000 series desktop processors. So, what is AMD smart access memory technology?

What is AMD smart access memory technology?

The company had recently announced how does AMD smart access memory technology work. According to that, their latest smart access memory expands the data channel to provide users with increased performance. However, their definition of technology does not completely makes the end-user understand how it actually works. Check out an excerpt from the company's promotion of their new system below:

In conventional Windows-based PC systems, processors can only access a fraction of graphics memory (VRAM) at once, limiting system performance. With AMD Smart Access Memory, the data channel gets expanded to harness the full potential of GPU memory - removing the bottleneck to increase performance.

To water things down and make them understandable, all systems of Intel and AMD are given direct access to only one part of the VRAM on the integrated graphics card. The value of the access given to the system comes down to a meagre below 256 MB. If a certain processor wishes to get access to the entire memory card, then it is given so under the blocks of multiple 256 MBs, bringing down overall threading of graphics to multiple blocks of 256 MB worth of data, resulting in slower rendering.

AMD, with its new technology, claims that the size of the direct access to the processor has been changed with their latest technology. This means that the processor now has an access to the entire VRAM, which can be up to 16GB. On paper, the new technology allows the system to better process the graphics.

